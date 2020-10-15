Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

East Dane Tiers, Extra 50% off GAP sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

By |

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out. 

 

East Dane: 15% off $200, 20% off $500, 25% off $800+

East Dane menswear and goods

Hey look, a sale that DIDN’T end on Prime Day yesterday! East Dane IS backed by the Amazon machine though, so, unless it’s final sale, it’ll ship fast and free. Seems to work on many a sale item too. Big thanks to Dustin H. for the tip here. Note that you do need to trip that $200 threshold, so the last three picks would need to be combo’d up in some sort of fashion, one way or another.

 

GAP: Extra 50% off markdowns w/ BIGSALE and free shipping no min w/ SENDIT

GAP menswear

Holy cheap basics. AND they ship for free, no minimum. Looks like the “GAP gods” are sick of this stuff being in their warehouse.

 

Huckberry: 30% off Italian Made GREATS Sneakers

Italian Made GREATS Sneakers

Got gobbled up by the Columbus Day stuff and then the Prime Day madness. Still sitting at a sneaky good discount over at Huckberry. Head here for the full in person review from our guy Adam, who was very impressed.

 

Spier & Mackay: 20% off all off the rack Suits w/ ALLSUITS

Spier and Mackay suit jackets

The Pick: “Core Line” Half-Canvas All-Wool Bemberg Lined Suits – $278.40 ($348) 

Spier is already a huge value for the money. So for 20% off suits that aren’t part of their custom program? Brilliant. Especially the core line. $280 for one of their base/core line suits is excellent, because they set a pretty high standard.

 

Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale is still going strong

Allen Edmonds Shoes

Still going on, and getting ANOTHER mention because, frankly, I’m running out of worthwhile stuff that didn’t expire yesterday with Prime day ending.

 

Also worth a mention:

