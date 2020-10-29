Bonobos Extra 40% off Sale Items, USA Made Suit Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not final sale this time. The final sale is actually EXCLUDED from this code. So, you should be able to return this stuff. The sale section isn’t packed to the gills, but big fans of Bonobos should be able to find some temptation within its walls.

Looks like they’re price matching, so, no idea when this deal ends. We’re entering the season when our collective epidermis (epidermi?) takes a freakin’ beating. Prepare yourself. Or… pick up a gift set for the grooming guy on your list? Ships free too since it’s Nordstrom. Products above aren’t shown to exact scale because I’m a goober who STILL uses MS paint for a lot of graphics work. Sorry. They’re all different ounces and all that anyway. It’d be pretty tough to do “to scale” work here.

Not cheap. Far from it. But if you’re a Brooks Brothers guy and/or you value USA made or Italian made craftsmanship, then the Brooks Brothers suit sale is worth a look. An investment, but their 1818 line is trusted by many a guy who’s in a suit and tie every day. Or… normally is in a suit and tie every day. Wheelhouse colors and patterns here. This isn’t a weird color/funky pattern clearance. This is the stuff to anchor a wardrobe with. Straight up (straight up I say!) timeless, dashing stuff here.

Brilliant. Full marks to the folks at Kent Wang for coming up with this. Pleats, a flexible wire nose bridge, and adjustable side straps. Made in Canada too.

More price matching from Uncle Nordy! They gotta be an authorized dealer, and thus, you get a nice sized discount on a watch that (better) come with a full manufacturer’s warranty. No gray market nonsense. Ships and returns for free too. Is it too early to start thinking a nice wristwatch present for the holidays? Eh?

Big thanks to Tom E. and T.W. for the tips on this one. Some of us (my hand is raised) spent a LOT of money on boots that were “almost” the 917… only to end up ditching the pretenders once we found the real deal. The Danner Vertigo 917 doesn’t look like a pair of space-aged sneakers pretending to be trail-worthy. They are trail worthy and can handle themselves outdoors. They’re waterproof, and they do just fine in rain and snow. They’re lightweight, but still have just enough support. Fifty bucks off, and drops another twenty bucks if you sign up for their text program (but then you’re signed up for their text program… which I’m guessing you can opt out of after you get the $20 off $100 code). Look, you’re not gonna summit Mount Everest in these things. If you live in serious bitter-cold country, you’re gonna want something insulated. But for those that want a three to four season boot that won’t feel like cinder blocks on your feet, yet still protects and supports? These are them.

Ooooooo-weee. Look at those collars. Perfect. Those aren’t just some cheap, forgotten, collar points pasted flat down to the chest of the shirt. No sir. That’s real craftsmanship there. And thus, why they’re getting a mention even though there’s no discount yet. It’s OCBD season. Spier started as a shirt company. They know what’s up.

Also worth a mention: