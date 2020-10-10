10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Fall Jackets, Fall Listens, Fall Sips, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Was just half off, so, sneaking this into the best bets. Somewhere between a barn jacket and a submariner deck jacket. So, great for an underwater barn? I dunno. Looks great from here though. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip.

Pretty much the perfect pair (or, pairs if you buy in bulk) of merino socks. Midweight and can be worn with everything from dress shoes to sneakers. Super comfy. 77% Merino Wool, 21% Polyester, 2% Spandex blend machine washes and dries easily.

Matured in Bourbon and then finished in Madeira casks. No smoke here. Much more on the light and easy side. A few hints of honey and citrus, and some heartier leather notes. Bottled at 46%, so there’s some spice in there, but it’s deceptively smooth. If there was such a thing as a lunch time whiskey (which, there really probably shouldn’t be…) then this would be it. Terrific for early fall, since it plays well with both unseasonably warm weather, and the cold crisp stuff much of the hemisphere is starting to get.

Get yourself a wooly crew with some character, just like this thing, and wear the hell out of it all winter. Wear it with jeans, with chinos, with cords, even with joggers. Yes really. Don’t be afraid to wear it over a washed ocbd or a chambray button down, on those days you wanna step it up a bit. But these sorta sweaters are built to be worn and worn and worn again. So do it. Faux suede elbow patches and those signature donegal flecks really play well together. Sold by Bespoke Post… so maybe a splurge to add to your next monthly box of awesome pickup?

An annual reminder to get a good umbrella, and not one of those dinky things that come in bright colors. Twenty bucks to look like a gent isn’t half bad. Plus, you and a date can squeeze under this thing if those gray skies open up on your walk.

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: October begs for a scary read. In that genre, it’s hard to beat Stephen King, but his canon is so massive it can be hard to know where to start. Plus, the guy can get pretty weird; you don’t want to grab the wrong title and be turned off for life. I just recently finished his 1987 classic, Misery, and came away both awed and unnerved (in a good way). The plot is stunningly simple, which is certainly part of its power. There aren’t any supernatural elements at all — just the psychotic Annie holding captive her favorite writer, Paul Sheldon, and forcing him to write a novel to her liking. Misery is King at his absolute finest and is the perfect spine-tingler for this creepy-crawly month.

We are all lighthouse keepers these days. So, keep up with how the folks on the boats are getting on out there on the water. Even if you’re nowhere near water of any kind. Updates each night. More info above, as well as over here. “Rockall, Malin, Hebrides. Southwest gale 8 to storm 10, veering west, severe gale 9 to violent storm 11. Rain, then squally showers. Poor, becoming moderate.”

“But Joe, you don’t like Joggers.” Correct. I , the Joe guy, do not like joggers. If I’m gonna wear athleisure, I’ll wear track pants (synthetic, breathable, stretchy, not “comfy cozy” but ready to turn and burn OOH YEAH SNAP INTO IT track pants). But two points here. The prime directive of Dappered is: don’t make it about Joe. And the second (and more important point) would be that joggers are a prime example of how the internet has made us all impractical, inflexible, unpragmatic buffoons. Everyone is so out to point out each other’s flaws & contradictions that the efficacy of something doesn’t matter anymore. We say something, and then it’s cast in stone. A LOT of you guys like joggers. And then a damn pandemic hit and everyone is stuck at home. You bet I’m still gonna pound the drum for dressing well, even if it’s just you in your apartment (I’m wearing a sportcoat, dress shirt, and chinos as I type this). But yeah. To not accept that the world changed, and then changed again, would make me more of a fool than I already am. So jogger on, my jogger wearing jogger people.

Chances are, your desk chair wheels are garbage. Even if you have a nice chair, they’re probably an afterthought. I have a pretty darn nice chair from a brand that shall remain nameless (*COUGH* WEST ELM *COUGH*) with wheels that self destructed over time. Seriously, the bearings went, and I had tiny ball bearings leaking out all over the place. Majorly disappointing. BUT. I got some nice roller-blade style wheels (as shown above) and it’s better than new. If you’re WFH, upgrade your chair’s wheels. It makes a world of difference. Also, do you know how hard it is to make office chair wheels look subtly artsy? LOOK AT THAT (sort of) VANISHING PERSPECTIVE LINE. LOOK AT IT. C’est les bon tres Magnifique! La Vache La Vache! Fetchez La Vache!

UPDATE: Want to support a USA based company AND a fellow Dappered reader? Reader Ryan P. reached out to say that you can get something super similar, from his company, and they do most of their assembly here in the US. AND they’re trusted by NASA! Nifty. Big thanks to Ryan for the tip!

There’s going to come a time, soon, where you’ll think about going out somewhere and you’ll be like “but should I play it safe? And if I do, what am I gonna do instead?” Do this: Buy a gift card to wherever you were going, and bank it for later on down the road. Pour yourself a glass of something, and settle in to watch this interpretation of a total classic. Heck, watch the whole season. Double heck, watch the whole series.

