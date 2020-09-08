Dappered

TUESDAY Men’s Sales Tripod – Fall Jackets, Gustin’s Stock Section, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

J. Crew: 46% off select full price styles w/ BYESUMMER

J. Crew menswear

One of the better discounts, on FULL price stuff, from J. Crew in recent memory. 40% off plus an additional 10% off that discounted price. So, that works out to 46% off the retail price. Ends today though.

 

Hautelook: North Face Event

North Face men's jackets

Hautelook is Nordstrom’s flash sale site. And it’s noticeably better than the competition. Yes, they are “limited time” sales, but the discounts are nice, and the brands are solid (being that they’re backed by Uncle Nordy). Free shipping kicks in at $100, but you are on the hook for returns by way of a pre-paid label, or, returns are free if you want to brave a brick and mortar Nordstrom Rack location.

 

Gustin: Their “Stock” Section… is pretty stocked

Gustin's Deluxe Briefcase in Horween Natural Chromexcel

The Pick: Made in the USA The Deluxe Briefcase in Horween Natural Chromexcel – $349

GUSTIN is a pre-order model. One of the originals since they started, way back when, with a kickstarter making selvage denim here in the USA. They’ve obviously expanded since then. And they have some stock on hand! So, no waiting. Which is awesome. Jeans. T-shirts. Waffle crews. And leather goods. All made in the USA. No discount, but since time is the only commodity worth a darn, then the not-waiting-factor is huge. Just know that their return policy is… fuzzy. Seems like they take each return request on a case by case basis.

 

Also worth a mention…

