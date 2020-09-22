The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks of September 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Have you fallen prey to pumpkin spice yet? When I saw the creamer a couple weeks ago in my local grocer I couldn’t resist. I’ve also suddenly been drawn toward orange and rust, presumably due to the season. If you find yourself enchanted by all things fall, an easy way to incorporate some of the colors of the season is a smaller rug. Runners are easy because they can be rolled up and stored, so you can switch them out as you like. This runner from Target is a handsome way to get some of that pumpkin vibe going.

Well these are handy. Metal containers with wood lids that are large enough to act as a side table, a stool, or even a small laundry bin. A stylish way to store and display things. You can also get them in black (which look great), but those are quite a bit more.

This is a pretty solid price from Costco for this appliance. (A new one runs $249 on Amazon.) People love these things, and when you take the time to read through what it’s capable of, you can understand why. We’re getting into the season when hot meals that taste slow cooked are highly appreciated. This can make those “slow-cooked” meals in a fraction of the time.

Embrace the cozy fall makes us all crave, and add a few soft textures to your decor. Velvet throw pillows are an easy way to do that, and World Market carries them at a very palatable price in numerous fall ready colors. Another easy way to inject some orange or copper into your autumn design.

I’m intrigued. I currently have a glass and metal soap dispenser, and the spout that the soap comes out of gets clogged up, forcing the soap to often squirt out in a straight line… onto anything but the sponge. This nifty design bypasses that. Simply push down on the top tray and the soap is dispensed upward into whatever you’re pushing down with. Again, I’m intrigued.

In my neck of the woods we’re starting to experience the first cooler nights of the season. And since it looks like we’re all still going to be (smartly) having to avoid large indoor gatherings during the colder months, hanging out around a fire is one way to facilitate a responsible outdoor gathering. It’s also a calming way to pass the time solo.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.