The Dappered Space: Decorating with Industrial Farmhouse

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

The modern farmhouse look is really popular right now. I think this is mostly due to designer Joanna Gaines and the success of the HGTV show Fixer Upper. While modern farmhouse can be a bit more refined, and perhaps a little more feminine, industrial farmhouse taps into the masculine side of design. It leans on the essence of farmhouse decor with its unfinished and vintage influences and clean lines, but throws in metal and rivets. Or? It’s like farmhouse with a little more rust. If you’ve purchased furniture recently, you could easily have some industrial farmhouse in your home. It’s a great looking combination. And whether you lean American farmhouse or European countryside farmhouse, the industrial farmhouse look can easily fit into either. Here are some examples.

Living Room

A great option for a living space that wants to incorporate a rustic look with wood and metal. The hard part can be pairing that wood and metal with the right rug and sofa, and not going overboard. Going overboard on industrial farmhouse will make your place look like a furniture showroom or staged vacation rental. Mix up your woods, how much metal is used, and don’t be afraid to mix some modern farmhouse (new) and traditional (old) to create a unique look.

Kitchen

I think one of the best places in a home for industrial farmhouse looks is the kitchen. Blocks of wood and metal gadgets fit right in, and lighting, which is one of the areas that industrial farmhouse shines (no pun intended) is commonly front and center in a kitchen. This is an easy room to make all your industrial farmhouse dreams come true in, because it’s harder to overdo it. Unlike other rooms, you can’t go overboard on big pieces of furniture. You can go overboard on the small stuff though, so beware.

Office

Industrial Farmhouse is pretty much tailor made for a masculine leaning office. I think this is a space that if you wanted to geek out on it more, you could. Home offices tend to get personal, and sometimes kitschy, and that’s not a bad thing. Make the space your own if it inspires you to work well.

Bedroom

Lots of industrial farmhouse in a bedroom is going to make it feel kind of heavy and closed in because of the inherently thick nature of this type of furniture, so I recommend keeping it under control in this room as well. I prefer unmatched furniture to matching sets myself, but you do you. Don’t be afraid to mix some woods here.

Bathroom & Decor

If you like the look, but don’t want your home to scream industrial farmhouse, the bathroom is a good room to dabble, as well is random pieces of decor. This allows you to incorporate the look without making a statement to the world that you are all and only about this trend. Industrial Farmhouse looks especially good in bathrooms, since often black and white are incorporated into the look. It just makes sense in a bathroom, since it’s a smaller room and light, bright walls make it look a bit bigger.

Lighting & Hardware

Another way to dabble without going overboard, and farmhouse inspired pieces can fit in easily to other decor styles. Utilizing lighting and hardware like this can provide contrast to a room (since often dark metals are used). It’s like the difference between using a white or light picture frame or a black picture frame. The darker materials of industrial decor create a more dramatic juxtaposition.

