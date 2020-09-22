Steal Alert: Half off or more select North Face Thermoball(s) at Backcountry

Pretty sure this is as close to current standard issue men’s casual winter style for anyone between the ages of 18 – 54? No?

Hugely popular and for good reason(s). They’re lightweight, they’re warm, and they’re made from water repellent recycled nylon. They can go on sale from time to time (because 2020 has been a bee-sting), but not usually for half off.

Colors shown here/top of post are all 50% off or more.

Select colors though. Some options are still full price. Prices can swing around a bit depending on the color and size you’re after. Outbound shipping is free over $50, and returns will cost you a $6.99 pre-paid label.

And here is the obligatory acknowledgement that Backcountry peeved off a LOT of people because their lawyers got overly aggressive in protecting their trademark. Here’s a little “inside baseball” if you guys don’t mind?

Speaking from personal experience, lawyers will tell you you have to have a trademark. That’s expensive, that process. Like, it’ll make your eyes hurt. And then once you have it you have to defend your trademark. Because if you don’t, it’s like throwing that investment out the window. And that costs even more money. It’s absurd.

So yeah. I could see how some middle management in legal wasn’t watching their lawyers close enough and things got out of hand. I’m guessing that firm is looking for new clients.

That’s it. Carry on. Stay frosty.