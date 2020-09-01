Steal Alert: adidas Ultra Boosts in Black, Gray, and White for $99.99

So the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is over.

Yet… they put the “it” sneaker of the moment, on sale for eighty bucks off… in a wheelhouse color-scheme.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

It’s a price-match. So that means someone found the deal somewhere else, called it in to customer service, and now the price is lowered. So, it’s not like Nordstrom was planning on this. It just… is.

Hypothetical question for you guys. If there was another retailer out there, let’s call them Retailer X, who had the same price matching policy as Nordstrom AND they carried an identical item (or, items) to which Nordstrom also carries…

What happens if one of them puts one of their “shared” inventory items on sale, and the other store price matches them?

Does that mean that the item in question’s price would forever be depressed due to a Nordy vs Retailer X price matching infinity circle of hell? How would the discount ever stop? Once one price matches the other, if they have the same policy, then they’re stuck on that merry-go-round of discounting, no? Do we have to simply wait for the universe to collapse? But what if it really is forever expanding?

Does that sale continue, in perpetuity?

One day, when we’re all dead and gone, will the only ones saving any money be Highlanders?

Does anyone really know what time it is?

Big thanks to Chris W. for the tip.