Steal Alert: 30% off the Tumi Alpha Bravo Briefcase (plus free shipping)

It ain’t cheap. But it’s kinda the perfect 21st century modern work bag.

Sleek. Not clunky. Mainly balistic nylon with leather accents like the handle grips. Shoulder strap for longer treks. Pockets upon pockets, but it doesn’t look like a re-purposed pair of cargo shorts (hardly). External panels easily slips over the handle of a rolling carry on (y’know, when people get back to flying). Professional, but with its tough fabric exterior, it’s anything but a stiff attaché.

Three colors of ballistic nylon to pick from. Leather also available for an upcharge.

And if memory serves, they’re awfully hard to find on sale. Especially at like… 30% off. Until now.

Another price matching thing from Nordstrom. Meaning someone found the bag at another legit place, called it in to customer service at Nordstrom, and they were like “uh, yeah, we’d like to keep your business so we’ll lower the price.”

And here we are.

Ships and returns for free since it’s Nordstrom.

That’s all.

Carry on.