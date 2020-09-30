Dappered

Steal Alert: 15% off Jack Black and Kiehl’s Grooming Stuff at Nordstrom

Nordstrom: 15% off Jack Black and Kiehl’s Grooming Products

Don’t know about you guys, but some of us have put our epidermis through the cortisol and environmental cheese grater the last few months. Between environmental factors, some super-fun-stress-times, and the daily bombardment of horror scroll via our dopamine delivery devices (*cough* your phone)… some of us are starting to look like we’ve been smoking unfiltered cigarettes since Brian Dunkleman was co-hosting American Idol.

What the f…ront door is going on here. The early aughts. Wow.

Anyway. The point is, a little grooming care can go a long way. And Jack Black and Kielh’s get it done while also looking pretty good on the bathroom counter. This stuff is extraordinarily well reviewed (for good reason), ships free since it’s Nordstrom, and hard to find on sale. Note that the graphic above isn’t to scale. Because I do most of my graphics work in MS Paint. I’m painfully low tech.

There’s lots more on sale than just those quick picks above. So, if you’re already a Jack Black or Kiehl’s fan, what you use might be on sale.

It’s all price matched. So that means there’s no solid end-date to when the deal expires. Could end today. Could end tomorrow.

That’s it. That’s all.

Carry on.

