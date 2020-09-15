Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Suitsupply does tweed. Something a 21st century Indiana Jones would wear when he’s at his day-job teaching class. Havana fit has a bit of room, but is still slim (it is Suitsupply after all). Wool from the Marling & Evans mill in the UK. Just half lined in the back. A prince of wales check, but being that the contrast is kept low, it should be super versatile, and less loud. Ships and returns for free.

That thing is straight up gorgeous. Shaped in natural carob wood molds to reflect the grain of the tree. For the good stuff. Like this or this or this or this if you’re a non-drinker. A quick email to Huckberry customer service, and their subsequent email to Vicara says this thing is lead free. So no leeching of that stuff into your booze. Nice.

A perfect midpoint between a casual, crepe soled desert boot, and a chukka with more structure and a leather sole. These have a bit of structure and aren’t overly dumpy. Yes they’ve got a rubber sole, but it’s a darker gray. So no high contrast which can show dirt like crazy. Made in Italy. Think of them as sorta like the Sanders chukka, only without that bumper sole.

Because it’s that time of year, and you can wear it with anything. A basic, navy blue mac is both dashing and incredibly simple. Cotton/spandex blend here. Lined in poly. Just make sure you get your fit right. It HAS to fit comfortably over a bulky sweater or a suit jacket/sportcoat/blazer… yet you don’t want it to fit like a garbage bag either. Often on sale.

Friends and Family starts Thursday. So, you can knock it down to half off if you hang on. The crewneck and the saddle style shoulder seams to anchor it in athletic wear (think vintage sweatshirts), but it’s 100% Italian merino wool, so feel free to dress it up.

It’s niche, and it ain’t cheap, but holy moly. Mid century looks, Swiss Made, and utilizes a rare engineering detail to keep the water out. Exhibition caseback too. Spendy. I mean, not relative to the luxury watch market, but spendy for this website. 41mm diameter, so should work for plenty of wrist sizes.

