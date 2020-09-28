Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Splurge Worthy Dress Shirts, Some Core Temp + Traveler, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Yeeeeeeeah. Splurge time, if you’re in the splurging mood or have the capability to do so. Just in time to shelve short sleeve everything for fall/winter, Ledbury drops a (usually) super rare discount on their wheelhouse/flagship shirts. Still spendy, but holy cow are they spectacular. More on what makes them so good can be found here.

They upgraded from an extra 50% off to an extra 60% off on Friday, but I’m guessing most missed the update to the Handful. You just have to apply that additional 20% off (the discounted price) BRSALE code at checkout. The maths say that works out to a net of an extra 60% off. (100×0.5 = 50. 50×0.8= 40) Code ends today, 9/28. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

In case you missed the fine print in last night’s Sunday Night special (pushed it because of the steal-alert-y-ness), Nordy price matched 25% off a bunch of their Hamiltons. Ships and returns for free too.

It’s a multi buy, but if you’re a CT fan, then it’s hard to beat $34.75 per shirt AND free shipping. That’s key. The free shipping. Since they ship from the UK. Seems to be working on wheelhouse stuff like white and light blue. Doesn’t seem to be a select item/clearance shirt promo. Not this time.

Not bad at all. Head here for a full review, and do note that it comes on a black strap (not the olive shown above). But sourcing an aftermarket olive NATO is… easy… that is, if you’re looking to replicate what you’re seeing above. Does NOT ship for free, since it’s under Rack’s $100 free shipping threshold. Returns for free if you can get it to a brick and mortar Nordy Rack. Otherwise, you’re out the pre-paid label.

Also worth a mention…