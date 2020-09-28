Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Splurge Worthy Dress Shirts, Some Core Temp + Traveler, & More

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

Ledbury: 30% off their “Core” Line of Luxury Shirts w/ CORE30 (exp 9/29)

Yeeeeeeeah. Splurge time, if you’re in the splurging mood or have the capability to do so. Just in time to shelve short sleeve everything for fall/winter, Ledbury drops a (usually) super rare discount on their wheelhouse/flagship shirts. Still spendy, but holy cow are they spectacular. More on what makes them so good can be found here.

 

Banana Republic: Extra 60% off Sale Styles w/ BRSALE

Banana Republic menswear

They upgraded from an extra 50% off to an extra 60% off on Friday, but I’m guessing most missed the update to the Handful. You just have to apply that additional 20% off (the discounted price) BRSALE code at checkout. The maths say that works out to a net of an extra 60% off. (100×0.5 = 50. 50×0.8= 40) Code ends today, 9/28. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

 

Nordstrom: 25% off select Hamilton Watches

In case you missed the fine print in last night’s Sunday Night special (pushed it because of the steal-alert-y-ness), Nordy price matched 25% off a bunch of their Hamiltons. Ships and returns for free too.

 

BONUS  Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts for $139, 25% off everything else, plus free shipping. w/ 4SHIRTS

Charles Tyrwhitt Shirts

It’s a multi buy, but if you’re a CT fan, then it’s hard to beat $34.75 per shirt AND free shipping. That’s key. The free shipping. Since they ship from the UK. Seems to be working on wheelhouse stuff like white and light blue. Doesn’t seem to be a select item/clearance shirt promo. Not this time.

 

BONUS II  Nordstrom Rack: Timex MK1 Chrono for $45 ($119)

Timex MK1 Chrono Watch

Not bad at all. Head here for a full review, and do note that it comes on a black strap (not the olive shown above). But sourcing an aftermarket olive NATO is… easy… that is, if you’re looking to replicate what you’re seeing above. Does NOT ship for free, since it’s under Rack’s $100 free shipping threshold. Returns for free if you can get it to a brick and mortar Nordy Rack. Otherwise, you’re out the pre-paid label.

 

Also worth a mention…

Filed Under: Accessories, Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals, Watches Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »