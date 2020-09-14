Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Luxury Shirts, Bronze Watches, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

= $300 ($405)

Yes, that’s a boatload of money. $100 is a LOT for a dress shirt. But normally these things run $135. And these are their absolutely timeless, weirdly terrific, total wheelhouse collection which is getting the cut. Y’know, the mid-spread white and light blue fine twills. And those particular styles hardly ever go on sale. Still though, gotta be a bit of a big spender. But boy does that slightly lowered 2nd button make the collar look perfect without a tie. Blue shown above, white is shown at the very top of the post.

Still going, and a few new things have been added? Depending on the item you’re after, there can be a LOT of color options and sizes available. Just depends. And… that blue hopsack tux. A guy can dream right? There will be somewhere to go to in that again some day. But for now? In a few months… New Year’s Eve at home this year? Sabre some champagne and watch some old black and white movies? Because really, why not?

This is proof as to just how good their (now expired) Anniversary Sale is/was. $275 for walnut strands is tough to find. They’re just one of those shoes that doesn’t go on sale that much. Yet during this year’s Anniversary sale? They were $237. Impressive. Still though. $275 with free shipping and returns? No word on when this expires. Could be today. Could be tomorrow. Who knows.

For those that want a taste of the bronze wristwatch game, but don’t want to spend thousands. Although $419 is starting to hit the higher points of watches we usually feature here on the site (yes, we go higher, but we spend plenty of time in the $50 – $400 range too). Final sale though, being that it’s the artist formally known as Massdrop. Estimated ship date is October 8th. Thanks to our guy Brandon D. for the tip on this one!

Also worth a mention…