Style Scenario: Summer day on the Lake

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out for a bite or a beer (let’s keep it outdoors and socially distanced, right?), or, heading back to a cabin to continue the day into the night on a deck. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that you can get wet on the boat and dry before you dock, and still look good on a patio for post-swimming food and drinks. A word of caution: as more people opt for the staycation, or local sojourn due to travel and public health concerns, make sure you’re taking your own precautions when out on the lake. It’ll be busier than you might even anticipate.

The Shorts: Howler Brothers Horizon Shorts 2.0 in Sea Spray – $69. Opt for a true water/land hybrid short in a lighter color below the waist to brighten your look. This light shade of “sea spray” green is all kinds of perfect for the summer sun and water activities, and dries quick as you transition from water to land. Button and zip-fly closure levels up these shorts from the typical board short. A contoured waistline and exterior bungee cord on the waist are ideal for dialing in your optimal fit. A side zippered pocket and buttoned back pocket keep your belongings secured on the boat.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Topeka Polarized in Matte Tortoise with Green lenses- $68. A dappered favorite, and for good reason. Premium sun protection at a plenty palatable price. Polarized lenses block the glare from the water, while a keyhole bridge adds classic retro cool. Lightweight, and the non-slip pads at the nose are subtle. So they’re comfy like sport shades, but don’t look like sport shades.

The Shirt: Patagonia Capilene Cool T-Shirt in Viking Blue/Navy – $35. Steep for a plain t-shirt, but this is no basic t-shirt. Patagonia packs this tee with tech, including UPF 50 sun protection, microbial odor blocking and moisture wicking properties, and recycled materials. A t-shirt for the environment, best used in the environment.

The Watch: Orient Mako II in Black – $118. After all these years, it’s still hard to believe the price on these things. In-house hand-winding, hacking automatic movement, in stainless steal with plenty of water resistance. Also available in blue and a red/blue scheme.

The Shoes: Reef Twinpin Sandal – $26 (for the day) Sperry Authentic Original Leather boat shoe in Sahara – $95 (for the night). I’m going to cheat and include two choices. Unpopular opinion: Sandals are ok, fellas. When you’re hopping in and out of water all day long, while spending time on a boat, dock or shore, a well-built pair of flip-flops with arch support will provide comfort and allow you to go from land to water with ease without soaking your shoes. Just make sure you sunscreen your feet with a sport-style, water resistant sunscreen, and reapply. 2nd degree sunburn happens. And blisters on the tops of your feet are tough to deal with. When the sun starts to go down and you head to the lakeside pub or small get together at the lake house, opt for boat shoes. They fit the atmosphere perfectly, slide on and off easily, and look great. Get a nice pair for these post-lake festivities

The Bag: Hershel Supply Barnes Tote in Blue/Grey – $48. Looks pretty good for a tote! And that’s saying something. Great color-blocking and a lightweight water-resistant nylon build. Zippered exterior pocket with a drawcord top enclosure for both security and quick-access. Enough space for a day’s worth of supplies.

The Entertainment: Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 – $99. Waterproof, durable, well-priced and highly-reviewed on Amazon – 4.5 star aggregate with over 1,400 reviews- and CNET. This lightweight portable speaker is an ideal companion for bringing your music from dock to boat and back.

The Entertainment II: Discraft Ultra Star Sport Frisbee in Bright Orange – $10. Frisbees are great for care-free entertainment in the water or on the shoreline. The bright orange color will be easy to spot floating on the water. There’s just something perfect about a frisbee, sunshine and water. If you’re bringing your furry friend along for the day, be sure to bring this dog-friendly disc, too.

The Sunblock: Aveeno Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50 3oz – $10. Great for all skin types, and uses zinc oxide for more natural sun protection. Sun safety without the greasy residue so many other cheap sunscreens leave behind on your skin. If you’re gonna be in and out of the water (or again, you want to be extra careful with your feet in sandals), go with a sport style.

The Beer: Bell’s Oberon Ale – $11 for 6 pack. One of my go-to summer beers. Lighter in ABV while big on flavor, this is an easy drinker that won’t leave you feeling full. A subtle spice with bright citrus tones, this balanced ale is a perfect cold one for a day on the water.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.