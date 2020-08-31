Style Scenario: It’s too darn hot

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. When it’s too damn hot and you just want to take everything off, it’s tough to find relief from the suffocating heat. As late summer rolls on, the days bring scorching heat. The type of heat that makes your face melt. 95 to 100 degree heat with wet blanket like humidity. Some days are just too damn hot to give a damn, yet a bit of effort can have you looking noticeably better than melted ice cream. Here’s one way to do just that, while staying as comfortable as possible.

The Shirt: Target All In Motion Jersey Golf Polo in White – $20. Smarter aesthetic than laying around in a tech tee, while still maintaining much of that breathability you need in the heat. Consider this a budget alternative to the “Are you kidding me?” price of the Lululemon metal vent tech polo. Even better, this polo is made of 90% recycled polyester.

The Shorts: Bonobos Lightweight Shorts in Light Blue Oxford Cloth – $28 FINAL ($78). Quite the sale Bonobos is having. And to find their famed “oxleys” in the sale section was a nice surprise. Cool and crisp cotton fabric, just like your favorite lightweight ocbd.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Barkley in Antique Shale Fade – $95. That fade. Sleek and dark but also has that bit of earth-tone in there too. Polarized to keep the glare out. These provide a good balance aesthetically while keeping your eyes fresh.

The Sweat & Stink Management Tools: Burt’s Bee’s Talc-Free Baby Powder – $9 & Schmidt’s Aluminum-Free Patchouli + Hops Hemp Seed Oil Deodorant – $8. Burt’s Bee’s offers a superb natural dry-powder alternative to the typical talcum powder. Cleaner is better. The same goes for your deodorant. This may be an unpopular opinion, but sweat itself is natural. Forego the common aluminum-based antiperspirants and use a natural deodorant. You’ll smell clean and do so in environmentally and skin friendly fashion. Plus, no yellow stains on your shirts. It’s the aluminum in anti-antiperspirants that causes those pit stains. Not sweat.

The Shoes: Cole Haan Hayes Penny Loafer in Indigo Suede – $70. These are slick. Loafers offer the convenience of easy on/off wear, and plus-up your outfit with a bit of class that exceeds that of a typical boat shoe. Cushioned and well-built, like most Cole Haan offerings, these penny drivers offer classic style with modern comfort. The blue suede uppers lend to the summer-vibes, while strategically placed perforations keep your feet cool. A smartly engineered shoe for the summer heat.

The Watch: Casio G-Shock Quartz Resin Watch in Black – $43. A similar watch was featured in our annual “best affordable watches for dads & grads” post. This G-shock may not appeal to the menswear snobs, but it’s durable, reliable and cheap. Plus, you’re avoiding a leather band or a glare-inducing stainless band in the high heat. Lightweight and legible, this is as basic as it gets but still is a long-lasting, worthwhile buy.

The Splurge: Yeti Tundra 35 in Seafoam – $250. Can a cooler be a status symbol? Yes, if it’s a Yeti. There are most certainly cheaper alternatives that deliver 80% of the functionality and durability, but that can be said for a lot of items. Yeti has a cult following for good reason – the coolers keep your drinks and food cold for seemingly an eternity, while looking slick in great colors and built to take a beating. A total splurge, but something to keep your drinks ice cold to beat the heat.

The Poolside/Beach/Shade Tree read: The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah – $9. Without giving too much away, this novel is an absolute triumph of resolve, sacrifice, family, and heroism. The book follows multiple characters, primarily two sisters as they each handle Nazi occupation in France during WW2. The elder sister is a war-wife who’s husband has gone to war, and the family home is under Nazi occupation. The younger sister is a zealous romantic rebel, looking to play a role in saving France. If you have at all an interest in dramatic historical fiction, this is for you.

The Underwear: ExOfficio Give-N-Go Boxer Brief – $18. The crown jewel of underwear for your family jewels. I alternate between these and the Under Armour Boxerjock. Both are a great options for moisture-wicking and breathability for your goodies, but the ExOfficio are more airy, less clingy.

About the Author: Jason P. spends his days working in the creative marketing department of a big telecom company. He also does a bit of real estate investing on the side. He believes in curating a timeless, classic wardrobe with subtle modern touches for today. He and his wife love hiking with their dog and shopping at local small businesses and antique stores when they travel. Jason is a practitioner of muay thai and traditional boxing, and his favorite drink is a hoppy New England IPA.