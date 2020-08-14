Steal Alert: Randolph Engineering $99 – $109+ End of Summer Sale

Stick with me here, this might get confusing.

In terms of American made sunglasses, it’s pretty much American Optical or Randolph Engineering. AOs used to run noticeably cheaper than $100. Then, something happened, and that’s not the case anymore. Meanwhile, REs have been the noticeably spendier option in recent times. But a lot of guys, especially many a “zipper suited sun god“, still swears by splurging on that extra cost for an extra bit of quality. They will lay down the cash for the Randolphs, while those of us rank and file desk jockeys, usually stick with AO.

So when the Randolphs which normally run $160 – $300+ drop down to around $100… which is where AOs have since risen to… a lot of us sit up and take notice.

The catch? They’re all final sale.

But if you know what lens size fits your face (52mm = smaller face sizes, 55mm = average, 57mm = larger faces), it’s hard to go wrong with their timeless aviator frames. This is the design that pilots, astronauts, those types have sported in real life and on the big screen.

TL;DR: AOs used to be the go to when they were $50 – $75. But that’s not the case anymore as they’ve risen to $100+. Randolphs are usually too spendy for us non pilot types, but now that they’re down to around $100? Seems like a solid deal.

STILL TL:DR: RE’s might be a bit better feeling and wearing. Thanks to this sale, they’re now available at the cheaper competitor’s (AO) price point.

STILL TL:DR GIVE IT TO ME STRAIGHT MAN: Nice price for Randolphs. But they’re final sale, so, ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That’s all.

Carry on.

Top: AO. Bottom: RE.

Thanks to the sale, REs are now around $100ish.