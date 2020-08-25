Steal Alert: Ledbury Warehouse Sale

Note: If you’re gonna spend big here, you can take an additional 10% off $150, 20% off $250, and 30% off $350+. No code needed? Seems like this should automatically happen at checkout?

Word is Ledbury throws a big warehouse-style sale on the east coast (where they’re based) every year. But this year, that hasn’t happened for obvious reasons. So? They moved the thing online. This is as low as it gets for Ledbury. Still not cheap. They’re not Tar-zhay. But upwards of 60% off doesn’t happen with them much.

The catch? It’s all final sale. And a lot of the sizes in their “tailored” fit aren’t available. Just depends on the shirt you’re after. A classic-fit might need to be purchased and taken in by a tailor. It’s a true-clearance. So, know that going in.

So what’s the deal with Ledbury? Incredible fabrics, terrific construction, and that all important slightly lowered, 2nd button, which looks dead-on perfect when wearing one of their shirts without a tie.

They’ve got some casual stuff like chinos and shorts available too. They’ve also got more dressed up stuff like blazers and neckties also heavily marked down.

Again though. Final sale. No returns. Be careful.

BIG thanks to Dave C., DeJuan M., Tyler N., Dave C., and Brian M. who sent in the style tips on this one! Thanks fellas. Much obliged.

That’s all. Carry on.