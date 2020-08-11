Steal Alert: J. Crew Ludlow Long Wing Bluchers for $104

UPDATE: Annnnnnd they’re gone. Sold out.

J. Crew’s “Ludlow” line of shoes is their top of the line. Yes they carry Aldens and yes those are far superior, but in terms of in-house/J. Crew branded stuff, the Ludlow line is quite nice. Especially when they go on sale, and then J. Crew drops an extra 50% off sale items code. Like they just did.

Goodyear welted in China and made from Italian leather for the uppers and sole. This is another one of those items that has stayed nicely consistent, even through the chaos that has been the last few years at J. Crew.

Plus, Long Wing Bluchers are well loved around these parts for their versatility. Check out this post from our shoe correspondent Adam, who has a super soft spot for this particular style of shoe.

*J. Crew SAYS all sales are final from their sale section… yet these don’t seem to carry the “final” sale tag? See a comparison screen shot with the mini-lug sole boat shoes (review here), of which are very much final sale:

So yeah. Who knows. Maybe you can return the wingers if they don’t work out. But it’s a risk. Probably depends on the customer service rep you get on the phone, in case they are final sale, and someone on the tech side just forgot to check that box for their website?

Big thanks to Chris H. for the tip on this one.

That’s all.

Carry on.