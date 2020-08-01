Steal Alert: $45 Spanish Made Espadrilles back at Bespoke Post

Equal parts relaxed and somehow stylish, espadrilles have become a bit of a favorite during this long hot quarantine/socially-distanced summer.

And these, for forty five bucks, seem like a steal.

Made in Spain from breathable cotton canvas uppers and a traditional natural jute midsole, these things were flip flops before there were flip flops. And unlike flip flops… they ain’t flip flops!

I hope that made sense.

Sold out lickety split last time, so, might want to jump on them while you can. Available to Bespoke Post members. And for those who are unaware, Bespoke Post is a monthly subscription service that sends a “Box of Awesome” to your house, for $45, each month. But you can opt out of any and all boxes. Just check your email, uncheck a box, and you get nothing for that month. Or check your email, brows the boxes, and check into something other than what they had picked for you.

If they sell out, and I’m guessing they will, there are (even) cheaper options on Amazon. Our guy Ryan favors Soludos and has worn them/suggested them in many a style scenario.

That’s all.

Carry on.

In case the Bespoke Post Spanish made options sell out…

here’s Ryan in a pair of Amazon sourced Soludos.