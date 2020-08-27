Nisolo’s big sale, Last weekend for Nordy’s Anniversary Sale, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s a select items sale, but you can also take 15% off their regular priced stuff with the code NEWSEASON. Meanwhile, the more heavily discounted stuff can only be returned for store credit. Looking for factory 2nds? They’re doing those too. Head here for a review of those Diego sneakers, plus more on the brand. Big thanks to Jeff R. for the tip!

$99 washed cotton sportcoats? Rad. Final sale though. And do know that sizes are super scattered on this one. Seems like end of the road for a lot of this stuff.

They say the black is in stock and ready to ship? Final sale of course. Nobody wants your burp-hole gasses coming back to their warehouse. And listen, reviews are all over the place. But here’s one take from our man Eric H.:

For just walking around? They are the most comfortable ones I’ve ever worn. Fit and finish are excellent. I don’t have problems when I just use it as a regular going to the grocery store mask. No fogging and I wear glasses. BUT. Let me say this. It didn’t work for me with a good hard sweat in hot conditions. It’s three layers. If it gets wet it will stick to your face and becomes a suction cup. To be clear I tried to run a 3.5 mile trail run (in a massive city park with lots of trees) at 6pm in Houston with 70% humidity and like a 90-92 degree heat And I couldn’t make it 3/4’s of the way before having to take it off.

So yeah. We’re all learning on the fly here. It might work GREAT for you. It might be dreadful. As is the answer for many of life’s questions… it depends.

The end is near! The end is near! Oh, you’re talking about the Anniversary Sale. Yeah. That too. Lordy who knows what to say anymore. Keeping hangin’ on.

Still rolling. Pretty picked over for most items though. Know that if you’re gonna spend big here, you can take an additional 10% off $150, 20% off $250, and 30% off $350+. Just be careful since all of this stuff is final sale.

Also worth a mention: