Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Todd Snyder Extra 25% off, Spier Suits Restock, & More

About as low as it goes for Todd Snyder. Still not cheap, but, we’re talking Todd Snyder and not Target here. So, not unexpected. Limited to the sale section of course, and yes, there are lots of final sale items flying about in there. No returns on those items marked as such.

Their wheelhouse suits. Nice Australian merino wool, half-canvas, double vented jackets, non-functioning sleeve cuff buttons for easy tailoring, AND available in two fits (slim, and a more athletic contemporary fit). Says they should start shipping these out in late August. Six colors to pick from.

SUIT WARS. So what’s the difference between Spier & Mackay and Suitsupply? Suitsupply is also half canvas, but they use Italian wool, they ship and return for free (your first suit, sportcoat or pair of shoes ships and returns for free at Spier), and Suitsupply’s sleeve cuff buttons are functional. Functional sleeve cuff buttons are cool… as long as they hit your wrist just right. But they can be a pain to tailor. Also, their fits are relatively slim across the board, especially in the seat and thigh of the pants. Also, Suitsupply almost never goes on sale. Some guys love Spier and Mackay. Some guys love Suitsupply. It just depends.

Holy cow, stuff moved FAST this year. Sure, there’s still plenty of stuff left, but some of the highlights got picked over fast (Red Wings, Ultraboosts, etc). Also, WHO BOUGHT MY ROBE. Full picks here, but again, much of it has since sold out.

