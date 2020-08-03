Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – CT Shirts Free Shipping & Shirt Sale, Unconstructed USA Made Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

(^^^^when purchased together)

Under $40 per Charles Tyrwhitt shirt is quite nice. But it’s the shipping that usually gets you. (They ship from the UK.) Now? Free shipping. That helps immensely for the CT fans out there.

Pretty picked over BUT there are still some gems in there. A reminder that those BrooksCloud suits are totally unstructured. No lining whatsoever. Which is the point for that line. The Golden Fleece stuff is the super high end. Lots of (all?) Made in the USA with incredible construction, using top of the line Italian materials and fabrics. Prices above reflect using the extra 15% off code BC1818 at checkout.

So the summer clearance event ends tonight, and word from Huckberry is that prices rise once it expires. But I took a quick spin through the general clearance section… and I’m not sure what’s technically summer clearance, and what’s not. So… kinda confused as to what prices expire tonight. (Probably the “summery” stuff?) Anywho… onto the masks. Those are back in stock. Both in the petrol blue and the original charcoal. Made in the USA. Nifty.

And today’s goofy low price J. Crew deal is brought to you by… The made in Italy MacAlister suede desert boot. Thirty seven dollars. Final sale though. The product page is showing two different shades. Not sure which one is the “stone” option that’s up for grabs. If it’s the above, then it’s a sandstone. Pretty versatile whether the color leans warm or cool.

Also worth a mention…