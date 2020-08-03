Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – CT Shirts Free Shipping & Shirt Sale, Unconstructed USA Made Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Charles Tyrwhitt: 4 shirts for $159 ($39.75 per shirt) PLUS free shipping w/ 4SHIRTS
- White Classic Collar Non-Iron Twill Shirt – $39.75
- Navy Check Spread Collar Non-Iron 4 Way Stretch Shirt – $39.75
- Sky Classic Collar Non-Iron Twill Shirt – $39.75
- Royal Blue Grid Check Classic Collar Non-Iron Twill Shirt – $39.75
(^^^^when purchased together)
Under $40 per Charles Tyrwhitt shirt is quite nice. But it’s the shipping that usually gets you. (They ship from the UK.) Now? Free shipping. That helps immensely for the CT fans out there.
Brooks Brothers: 70% off Clearance Items + extra 15% off w/ BC1818
- Made in the USA Regent Fit BrooksCloud Flannel Plaid with Windowpane 1818 Suit – $305.49 ($1198)
- Made in the USA Golden Fleece BrooksCloud Wool-Blend Black Watch Sport Coat – $432.99 ($1698)
- Golden Fleece Merino Wool Bomber Jacket – $152.49 ($598)
- Made in Italy Suede Wingtip Sneakers – $75.99 ($298)
Pretty picked over BUT there are still some gems in there. A reminder that those BrooksCloud suits are totally unstructured. No lining whatsoever. Which is the point for that line. The Golden Fleece stuff is the super high end. Lots of (all?) Made in the USA with incredible construction, using top of the line Italian materials and fabrics. Prices above reflect using the extra 15% off code BC1818 at checkout.
Huckberry: Summer Clearance + Merino Mask Restock – $15 (or 2 for $28)
- Topo Designs Commuter Briefcase – $94 ($189)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Rolflex (Sneaker Sole) – $119.98 ($185)
- Made in Portugal Rhodes Footwear Felix Chukka in Tan Nubuck – $98.98 ($198)
- Mori Mori LED Lantern Speaker – $87.98 ($110)
- Nomad Airpods Case V2 – $27.98 ($35)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Vintage Wash Denim Jacket – $124.98 ($178)
So the summer clearance event ends tonight, and word from Huckberry is that prices rise once it expires. But I took a quick spin through the general clearance section… and I’m not sure what’s technically summer clearance, and what’s not. So… kinda confused as to what prices expire tonight. (Probably the “summery” stuff?) Anywho… onto the masks. Those are back in stock. Both in the petrol blue and the original charcoal. Made in the USA. Nifty.
BONUS J. Crew: Made in Italy MacAlister Desert Boot – $36.99 FINAL w/ SHOPSALE
And today’s goofy low price J. Crew deal is brought to you by… The made in Italy MacAlister suede desert boot. Thirty seven dollars. Final sale though. The product page is showing two different shades. Not sure which one is the “stone” option that’s up for grabs. If it’s the above, then it’s a sandstone. Pretty versatile whether the color leans warm or cool.
Also worth a mention…
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items w/ SUMMER20
- Hugh & Crye: 60% off sitewide, all sales final, w/ SMALLBIZ. Big thanks to Patrick D. and Lorne M. for the tip.
- Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale Preview is Live (to look at). Highest tier cardmembers get access on August 4th. All other cardmembers get access on August 13th. Then, everyone else gets in on August 19th.
- Banana Republic: Up to 75% off during their quite large Summer Sale and cardmembers get an extra 20% off on top of that w/ BRCSALE
- Mizzen + Main: Their all-tech fabric dress shirts are spendy, but now a little less spendy if you buy 2 and use the code MAINMAN. Drops full price shirts from $125 down to $95.