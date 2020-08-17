Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $19 BR Short Sleeve Shirts, $140 Leather Briefcases, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 30% off sale styles
- Bond Street Cap-Toe Oxford – $139.97 ($425)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $174.97 ($395)
- Patton Cap-Toe Suede Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $174.97 ($425)
- Kenilworth Plain-Toe Blucher – $139.97 ($395)
- Made in the USA Skull & Cross Bones Merino Cool Dress Socks – $6.97 ($19.95)
- Made in the USA Merino Wool Pattern Boot Socks 3 Pack – $13.97 ($49.50)
- Grey Fulton Slim Full Grain Leather Briefcase – $139.97 ($450)
- Brown Fulton Slim Full Grain Leather Briefcase – $139.97 ($450)
A few more picks from this weirdly good sale. Bond Streets and Kenilworths for under $140 is something else. And these should be first quality. If they show up looking like 2nds quality with scratches and dings? You can always send them back and not get nailed with the Factory 2nds $25 restocking fee. But even then, in normal times, 2nds shoes don’t even usually get this low. But, these aren’t normal times and all that.
Banana Republic: 50% – 70% off select “big deal” styles
- Slim-Fit Luxe Poplin Shark Shirt – $19 ($69.50)
- Slim-Fit Luxe Poplin Popsicle Shirt – $19 ($69.50)
- Slim-Fit Luxe Poplin… late night static on the tv?… Shirt – $19 ($69.50)
- Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant – $49 ($98)
SOUND THE SHARK SHIRT MEGA SALE KLAXON. (We don’t have one? fine, lets’s go with this.) 70% off shark shirt. Keep on sharkin’. Also, half off core temps is hugely appreciated. Do be aware that not everything in that section is 50% – 70% off. I don’t know why BR does that.
Suitsupply: New late summer arrivals are in
- Light Grey Wool Havana Jacket – $399
- Blue Wool Field Jacket – $399
- Light Brown Check Jort Jacket – $499
- Navy Havana Jacket – $399
Not a sale because… Suitsupply just doesn’t do the sale game outside of twice a year… but still worth a mention. Everything ships and returns for free. Always fun to see what they have in store for fall, which is fast approaching but hasn’t dropped on their site yet.
BONUS Huckberry Made in the USA Merino Face Masks are back in stock – $15 (or 2 for $28)
Sizing note: Big thanks to Jeff D. who wrote in to say that we should probably mention that these Huckberry merino masks aren’t one-size-fits all. As in, some guys with big faces and heads might be left feeling squeezed. Now, I love these masks. And I have a big head (some but not all adjustable baseball caps just don’t fit me), and I also have a pretty big, stupid face. And these fit my stupid face. Now, they are a snug fit on my big stupid face. But I do find them comfortable. BUT. If you’re a bit of a titan and need something more accommodating? Jeff suggests the Bonobos Rivieras. Two thumbs up from Jeff. Thanks Jeff!
Also worth a mention…
- Nordstrom: Their anniversary sale is now live for cardmembers, and starts this Wednesday for the rest of us. We’ll have a full run down and picks when it goes live.
- Billy Reid: Extra 25% off all FINAL SALE clearance items w/ EXTRA25
- J. Crew: Extra 70% off select FINAL SALE styles w/ EPIC
- Charles Tyrwhitt: Take an extra 30% off all suits, 20% off everything else w/ DRESSUPCT
- Spier and Mackay: Extra 20% off all sale items w/ SALE20