Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – $19 BR Short Sleeve Shirts, $140 Leather Briefcases, & More

A few more picks from this weirdly good sale. Bond Streets and Kenilworths for under $140 is something else. And these should be first quality. If they show up looking like 2nds quality with scratches and dings? You can always send them back and not get nailed with the Factory 2nds $25 restocking fee. But even then, in normal times, 2nds shoes don’t even usually get this low. But, these aren’t normal times and all that.

SOUND THE SHARK SHIRT MEGA SALE KLAXON. (We don’t have one? fine, lets’s go with this.) 70% off shark shirt. Keep on sharkin’. Also, half off core temps is hugely appreciated. Do be aware that not everything in that section is 50% – 70% off. I don’t know why BR does that.

Not a sale because… Suitsupply just doesn’t do the sale game outside of twice a year… but still worth a mention. Everything ships and returns for free. Always fun to see what they have in store for fall, which is fast approaching but hasn’t dropped on their site yet.

Sizing note: Big thanks to Jeff D. who wrote in to say that we should probably mention that these Huckberry merino masks aren’t one-size-fits all. As in, some guys with big faces and heads might be left feeling squeezed. Now, I love these masks. And I have a big head (some but not all adjustable baseball caps just don’t fit me), and I also have a pretty big, stupid face. And these fit my stupid face. Now, they are a snug fit on my big stupid face. But I do find them comfortable. BUT. If you’re a bit of a titan and need something more accommodating? Jeff suggests the Bonobos Rivieras. Two thumbs up from Jeff. Thanks Jeff!

