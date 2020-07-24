The Weekend Reset: Westerns, Dragons, and Real Life Graphic Novel Heroes

Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

John Lewis, who passed away a week ago, was a real life superhero. The son of sharecroppers, Lewis was a central figure in the Civil Rights movement, and survived a brutal beating by segregationist police officers in Selma in 1965. Lewis’ graphic novel, March, is a harrowing and beautifully illustrated insider account of how Lewis, Dr. King, and many other brave men and women put their lives on the line to fight for a more just world. While the hardcopy/slipcase set is temporarily out of stock, you can still grab the the Kindle copy, which is readable on a computer screen or tablet. (Thanks to Joe for the suggestion!)

Love cold pasta salads, but looking for something a little different? Or, want a quick weeknight meal that is both delicious and healthy? Enter Mark Bittman’s soba noodle salad. This fantastic salad has a similar profile to sesame noodles, but with earthier, greener flavors. And the leftovers are fantastic. A couple weeks ago I made a big batch and ended up eating it every day for lunch for almost a week. (You might be wondering if it’s worth buying a tub of miso just to make this recipie, and I’m here to say: it is. I LOVE cooking with miso, and have used it in everything from beans to salad dressings to cookies.)

There’s never a bad time for a Mel Brooks movie — and this is arguably his very best. I watched it recently for the first time since I was a teenager, and was struck by two things: 1) Mel Brooks is one of the few people who can make me laugh so hard I’m crying, and 2) this movie is a flawless satire of how Hollywood myth-making has obscured the racism and violence that was part of America’s westward expansion. Blazing Saddles manages to both be a spoof and incredibly satisfying Western in its own right.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Skyrim isn’t simply videogame: it’s a world, a massive world full of mystery and excitement. While Skyrim was by no means the first open world RPG, it arguably perfected the formula. You’re dropped in the middle of a gigantic continent-in-conflict and allowed to run amok, crafting a badass hero in whatever way you see fit. Wanna spew fire and lightening from your hands — at the same time? You can do that. Wanna raise undead warriors to fight for you? Check. Wanna sneak up onto a ledge and one-shot a dragon with your bow and arrow? Yup. You can even become a vampire. Though the game’s now almost a decade old, it still looks quite pretty — and there’s something about the weather patterns, the winds and rains and breezes and sunlight, that is deeply relaxing. If you’re looking for an afternoon of adventure: this might be your ticket. Out on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Back in March, when the initial quarantine orders hit, the intereweb was awash with memes about what famous brains of yesteryear did while under quarantine due to the bubonic plague: Shakespeare wrote King Lear! Isaac Newton invented calculus! Well, gents: Mike Shinoda’s new album, Dropped Frames Vol. 1, isn’t calculus — but it’s very good, and 100% a product of the strange quaran-times we’re living in. Shinoda, a co-fonder of Linkin Park, created this album “collaboratively” with fans over Twitch — they’d send in ideas, beats, loops, and he’d incorporate them. Equal parts pop, hip hop, and electronic minimalism. If you like da beats — you’ll love this. (Again, thanks to Joe for the suggestion!)

About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.