The Weekend Reset: Time Loops, Punk Operas, and Retro Shooters

Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week we’ll pull together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

BIKE.

Today, in sentences I never thought I’d write: apparently bicycles are the new toilet paper? These days, bikes are flying off the shelves so fast that most bike shops don’t even pick up the phone when you call. So yes. This is totally a Mr. Quarantine Man suggestion. But you know what? I’m cool with that. I haven’t ridden a bicycle, in… (counts on fingers) sixteen years? But in two weeks, when my fancy new REI bike arrives, that will be a’changing. And I’m really excited. There are hundreds of bike paths were I personally happen to live (in LA). And I’m guessing most have access to paths and gorgeous quiet neighborhoods you’ve never explored — and a socially distant bike ride is the perfect way to get out and enjoy the summer without putting yourself or others at risk. Buy a bike. Rent a bike. Get out there. Explore. (Photo by Tiffany Nutt on Unsplash)

DRINK: Dry White Wine

Beer is great. So is whiskey. But when it gets blisteringly, swelteringly hot, like it has already for so many this summer? There’s nothing better than a cold glass of bone dry white wine. I knew virtually nothing about wine a couple of years ago, but thanks to one of my career mentors (and the fantastic Culver City wine store, Bar & Garden) I’ve learned a lot about what I like. And for me — it’s all about ‘dem crisp whites, full of acidity, minerality, and peachy pear-y flavors. Dry Riesling, Chenin Blanc, Sancerre, Albarino, Apremont, Sylvaner all fit the bill. Great by itself, but also the perfect accompaniment to everything from grilled seafood to spicy curries and yes, of course, pizza. (Photo by Brett Jordan on Unsplash)

Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti are wedding guests that hit it off, in what initially appears to be a conventional rom com — but then they get stuck in a time loop, and things get crazy. Palm Springs is one of the most inventive takes on the Groundhog Day genre in years: a time-loop rom com that’s as funny as it is smart. Reviews have been through the roof. Streams free on Hulu. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

As a kid, I cut my teeth on videogames like Doom and Hexen — first person shooters that focused less on “story” and more on giving you an absolutely insane arsenal of weapons and pitting you against increasingly absurd, overpowered bad guys in levels that felt like giant puzzleboxes. Amid Evil is a throwback to those days of yore; a spellcasting, magic-based FPS in the style of Hexen or Heretic, the game manages to be both incredibly simple and an absolute blast to play, and features gorgeous retro-styled graphics. If you’re an old school gamer looking for something to scratch that ’90s itch, you’ll love this.

No, this is not new. But every summer, without fail, The Monitor makes its way into my regular rotation, because it’s that good. From its very first moments, Titus Andronicus’ punk rock opera about suburban New Jersey and the Civil War explodes with the kind of cracking, perfect, guitar-and-drums energy that makes your heart want to leap out of your chest. (Yes, guys. I even managed to work the Civil War into my music suggestion this week.) Equal parts Springsteen, The Clash, and Abraham Lincoln, this is a radical, insane, glorious album, perfect for long drives with the windows down or for a night grilling out on the porch with the fam.

About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.