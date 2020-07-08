The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store – Wayfair

One Room, One Store: Shopping Wayfair for Kitchen + Dining

This time around we’re shopping Wayfair. Founded as CSN Stores, this company originally focused on media stands and storage furniture. My how times have changed. When it comes to online home-goods shopping, Wayfair knows what they’re doing. With a generous shipping policy, well designed aesthetic, and seemingly happy customers (at least the commercials make me think so!) this furniture behemoth likely has your needs covered. So let’s start shopping to create a well designed kitchen (with some dining included).

The Dining Set: Eckard 5 Piece Dining Set in Dark Brown – $489.99 ($589.99). Temporarily out of stock, BUT… back in stock on July 21st. Reviews state the chairs are very comfortable. The combination of brown wood and faux suede with the black finish on the metal give this industrially inspired set a modern, masculine feel. I’m suggesting the dark brown table option here, but there’s also a lighter oak tabletop option as well, if you like the contrast.

The Lighting: Nadine Schoolhouse Pendant – $194.99 ($297). If you’re in the market to upgrade or change out the pendant lighting in your kitchen, might I suggest this good looking option? Not cheap, but a main piece of lighting like this is something you’re going to see a lot of. Modern farmhouse is quite the rage right now, but clear glass and a black finish are pretty timeless. I don’t think you’ll be regretting this decision anytime soon.

The Bar Cart: Shurtz Bar Cart – $279.99. The beauty of bar carts is that they’re mobile, and you don’t have to use them strictly for booze. You can wheel anything you want around on them. Having a party and need to transport not only drinks, but appetizers from point A to point B? This can save you a few trips. OR, keep it stationary and just enjoy the decor.

The Wine Rack: Berlyn Solid Wood Wall Mounted Wine Bottle & Glass Rack – $107.99. You can create a dedicated bar area adding these wall mounted wine rack/shelves above the bar cart. Store wine, glasses, and a few decorative pieces to create a standout storage area for all things adult libations. Also available in grey or light walnut for a few dollars more. Also, if you’re pretty handy? You could build your own. “People who buy things are suckers.” – Ron Swanson

The Cutting Board: Denmark Acacia Wood Tray Artisanal Cutting Board – $25.99 ($52.99). This cutting board doubles as a platform for a charcuterie plate, or can flip over and be used as a serving tray. Plus, since it’s wood, it’ll look good on your counter if you’re short on storage.

The Toaster: Cuisinart 4 Slice Metal Classic Toaster in White – $69.95 ($81.99). It’s easy to forget about the unsexy kitchen items: toasters, microwaves, blenders. These appliances usually find a permanent place on the counter-top, and can often be, well, mneh. Why not put some consideration into the aesthetics of the appliance? Yes, usually you’re paying a bit more, but hopefully that also means you’re getting a more quality machine.

The Italian Coffee Maker: Milano Stovetop Espresso Maker in White – $27.99 (from Amazon). From the time I made this pick a few days go to now, Wayfair no longer has this item, so I’m breaking rank and sending you to Amazon for this one. Since we’ve got some white accent going on the toaster, we can add another item to compliment. I’ve never used an espresso maker like this, but I’m assuming it makes a very strong cup of coffee. Just add a little hot water after the fact to create an Americano, aka that weak stuff we American’s drink.

The Art: Bowl of Oranges Canvas – $57.99+ & Boston Terrier Coffee Co Panel – $48.99 + & Hub Accent Mirror – $100. Wall decor is subjective, so this is just a couple recommendations. Of course you don’t have to go with a food subject for kitchen art, but if the options are overwhelming, it’s an easy place to start. And I always advocate adding in a mirror to a decor grouping. Mirrors create depth, and are like an ever-changing piece of art, depending on what’s being reflected by it.

