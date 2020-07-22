The Dappered Space: Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks of July 2020

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

What a good looking way to display books, small art, and other trinkets. Price is pretty affordable too. A piece that will fit into many a decor type. Sold by Home Depot. UPDATE: Or perhaps you can get it in more spots than just Home Depot? Check it out on Amazon in a slightly different colorway, for $120. Big thanks to Andrew C. for the tip!

Part of Target’s Room Essentials lineup that gets pushed this time of year due to back to school. Which… well… yeah. Who knows on that back to school part. I’m not recommending this as a decorative chair, although you could certainly use it as such. It just looks far cozier than the standard foldout chairs you might bust out for additional guests. Reviews say they’re pretty comfortable. These would make for a much more comfortable lawn party.

Yes, there’s a steamer and iron in there. Highly reviewed, and if you have a Costco membership you can get it at that $39.99 price, otherwise it retails for $79.99 through HoMedics. You can find it elsewhere around the web, and seems like reviews are pretty stellar for this little gadget. Steam time is only about 10 minutes before you have to refill the reservoir, but if you need something compact for your space, or travel regularly for business, this will come in handy.

An affordable little chat set for the style conscious guy or couple. Frame and table are solid Acacia wood, and the cushions are ergonomic. Since we’re all spending a little more time in our own yards/patios/decks right now, upping your patio furniture game isn’t a bad idea.

Well that’s a looker. Whether you need an alarm clock or not, it’s a nice piece of decor. And Newgate does their best to keep the clock tick silent, so it won’t hinder your slumber. Link will take you to Bespoke Post.

Not cheap, but a cool looking alternative to the typical ceiling fan. This doesn’t disperse air as far around a room though, the airflow moves straight down, so best for targeted areas. A bonus is that it’s safe to use in damp locations, like a covered patio, or even a bathroom.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.