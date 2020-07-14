The Dappered Space: Cost Plus World Market Buy More Save More Sale

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Cost Plus World Market is currently having a Buy More, Save More sale. Sounds great, right? Not so fast. If you buy over-sized pieces, that discount suddenly starts to get eaten up by shipping costs. BUT, if you choose and item that offers flat rate shipping at $49, your entire order will ship for that rate. Not great if you’re only buying one larger item (although you’ll still see a discount with this particular sale), but if you’re buying a few larger pieces, that flat rate starts to look pretty good (as long as they all qualify). It’s clearly marked when an item qualifies for that flat rate, and several of the items below fall into that category.

Also, several items have a notation that free shipping kicks in at $49 (for smaller items), and the same code, SUMMER2020 will knock that shipping off. On with some picks.

A handsome chair if I do say so. Compatible with multiple decors, in multiple rooms. One of the $49 flat rate items.

Super square, geometric shapes are popular right now, as the mid-century modern look is still holding on. This leans a bit more traditional, but still has that modern edge. Should ship free with code SUMMER2020.

A lot of us are going to be spending time in our own backyards this summer. Might as well make the space as comfy as possible. And there’s just something about gazing up at a blue sky through the leaves of a tree. This is kind of perfect for doing just that.

That’s one good looking outdoor dining table. Ditch the plastic wicker and glass tabletops. Go with a statement piece like this.

Would look great in a room with an industrial or naturalistic theme. Offered as both a hanging pendant, or flush version as shown above. This should ship free with the SUMMER2020 code.

Add an additional item to this one to trip the threshold. You’re only 1 cent away, but they don’t give you the 20% discount that happens at $200. Drat. The varying patterns in this rug are very eye catching. It would be best used in a room that is fairly low key and neutral, so the rug can be the star of the show.

Gosh, grey and brown seem to be a thing right now, don’t they? I think with good reason. Pleasing to the eye, and neutral enough that you can easily add various colors to compliment them.

At first glance I thought this was a coffee table, but turns out it’s a dining table. There is a matching bench to go with the table, but you can also add your own chairs to create a unique look.

The step bar seems a bit unnecessary, as this shelving unit isn’t that tall, but it looks cool. And the side handles are a nice safety feature, should you actually use the step bar to grab something off the top. Just don’t tip the thing over on top of yourself. I have visions of those warning stickers on the side of vending machines. Never underestimate the danger of inanimate objects.

Very cool looking, although I’m not sure how comfortable this bench would actually be. But you’re usually not hanging out on an entryway bench for too long. I think this counts as functional decor.

Need something to tip you over a discount threshold? Here are some items that can help you do that. A discounted price is only shown if the item is currently on-sale. The discount you’ll get to take depends on the tier you trip.

Not all plates have to be matching on a set table, and it can add a casual vibe to a dinner party to have intentionally mismatched dinnerware.

Simple and elegant looking. And easy way to add some light to a dark hallway, or it can act as a nightlight in a bathroom (use a flameless candle).

This rug is currently on-sale, and wouldn’t meet any discount threshold on it’s own. But it would make a stylish add on to your purchase to reach a new discount tier.

I wasn’t really in the know about this, but Raclette is all the rage. I’m going to assume that I’m not the only human on the planet that wasn’t in the loop, so here’s the deal; Raclette is both a type of Swiss cheese that can be sliced, but is also good for melting, and it is a dish where you melt said cheese and then scrape it out of the pan over another food like bread, sliced meats, veggies, eggs… it’s basically cheese fondue inverse. Yes please.

A simple way to create a centerpiece, or something just different enough for storing/wrangling your EDC.

Old Fashioneds aren’t summer’s gin and tonics, but, some of you guys stick to the brown stuff year round. This might actually make a fun stocking stuffer too, if you’re the type to think that far ahead.

Create some enchantment on a back patio with this solar powered lantern. Having some soft, low lights that come on on their own after dark, casting a glow… there’s just something about it.

The Cost Plus World Market Buy More Save More code SUMMER2020 is valid through Thursday, 7/16.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.