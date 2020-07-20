Style Scenario: The Casual At-Home Summer Date Night

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Public health concerns and restrictions are causing most of us to opt for a date night at home, rather than the potential risks of a night out in the general public. This is a casual look that offers you some cool comfort for the home, but it’s still leveled-up just enough to distinguish the mood for the evening from the ordinary. Be intentional. It doesn’t take much, and it makes a huge difference!

The Polo: BR Luxury Touch Performance Slim Fit Polo in Red/Blue Stripe – $29 ($59.50) Oof, what a name. Say that five times fast. Much like their normal luxury-touch polos, this is a gloriously soft cotton polo, with an added twist. BR added moisture-wicking and anti-odor features to beat the summer heat. How they do that with a 100% cotton polo? No idea. Science? Some of you have issues with shrinkage in the dryer. Simple solution for me: hang dry. Size shown at the top of this post is a Large in slim fit on 5’7” 175 pounds. Similar look, but still a BR Luxe Touch.

The Shorts: Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino Shorts in Navy – $78. Expensive. But, for fellas like this author who struggle to find a pair of shorts that fit just right, it’s worth spending some extra coin for an optimal fit and therefore, more comfort in the heat. These chino shorts from Bonobos are just like their fabled pants of the same makeup, but…shorter. Offered in three fits, four lengths, and waist sizes from 28 to 40, you can dial in a personalized fit. These can sometimes go on sale at Nordstrom, so, keep an eye out there.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Barkley in Matte Eclipse – $95. Somewhat expensive at just under a Franklin, but the build quality matches or exceeds most popular Italian brand shades with classic, masculine lines in a slick matte finish.

The Watch: Orient Kamasu Diver in Blue – $199 ($280ish). Big name style with nicely/relatively affordable pricing. The catch? There is none. Not only do you get style influenced from the Swiss dive watch blue-bloods, but also luxury touches and features like a day/date indicator and sapphire crystal.

The Wine: Martin Codax Albarino – $14ish. Piggybacking off Michael’s suggestion from Friday’s Weekend Reset. It’s not bone dry, but it’s nowhere near sweet either. This Spanish white is dry and crisp, and it features some floral and fruit references which make for a delicious pour. The story behind the name is interesting: apparently Martin Codax was a beloved Galician medieval troubadour. It is reasonable priced ($14) and widely available.

The Belt: GAP Basic Brown Leather Belt – $35.Buy this when you get the polo above to hit the free shipping threshold and pull the outfit together. Sure, many of us lean towards woven and suede belts in the summer, but this one is smooth without being shiny, substantial without being weighty, and walks the smart-casual line perfectly.

The Shoes: Adidas Stan Smith in White/Off White/ Green – $90. A little extra cash than your standard Stan Smith, but the leather quality is a step up. Buttery soft. Stan Smith gold detailing, with a great off-white midsole for some added intrigue and retro flair. If your size isn’t available, you won’t be disappointed with the standard Stan Smith in the classic white/green combo.

The Socks (not shown BECAUSE THEY’RE NO SHOWS GET IT HAHAHA): Adidas Superlite No-Show Socks – $20 for 6 pairs. Crisp white no-shows to go with your sleek summer look and match the shoes.