Steal(ish) Alert: Made in the USA Brooks Brothers Oxford Shirts for $71

It doesn’t get more heritage, American men’s style than Brooks Brothers. And they’re in trouble. Bankruptcy could come as early as this week. It’s also looking increasingly likely that their USA based factories aren’t going to outlast the shock from the pandemic. And one of those factories in question is their North Carolina shirt factory, makers of their “Original Polo Oxford,” the button down collar shirt that made button down collar shirts famous.

Well, crap.

There’s no easy way to transition to the subject matter that Dappered usually covers (hey look! things are on sale!), so, I’m just gonna awkwardly pivot.

Some of those same USA Made “Original Polo” button downs are on sale right now. They’re part of a mini “summer sale” event. Now, they have gone for less in recent memory (under $60 back in May) but that was pretty rare. Plus, Brooks Brothers is now offering free returns. That’s a big deal. Free outbound shipping won’t kick in until $150, so, buying two might be to your advantage.

Not a lot of solids to choose from, but there does seem to be a good amount of gingham, stripes, and checks. Just be prepared to hunt around a bit. Wheelhouse/relatively basic/highly versatile picks are above. Note that most guys here will want to choose their Regent fit (athletic) or their Milano fit (slim). Anything “above” that gets a little boxy for Generations X, Y, and Z.

Totally understand if this isn’t seen as a “steal” by many. If you’re in the market for a button down collar shirt that’s a heck of a lot less money, Nordstrom’s Tech-Smart line is down to $27.80. Those ship and return for free, no minimum.

That’s all. Carry on.