Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Timeless Cable Shawl Collar Cardigan for 80% off

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Cotton cable-knit shawl cardigan – $26.32 FINAL w/ SALETIME ($138)

NOTE: Extra 72% off select final sale items code SALETIME runs through Friday 7/31. But don’t expect these to last that long.

 

It’s twenty six bucks.

 

 

 

That’s all. Carry on.

 

 

(okay, some words… it’s rugged, it’s handsome, it’s hugely versatile. Sure it’s bloody hot right now, but you can wear it with shorts on a cool summer’s night at the lake/ocean/pool/puddle, and it’ll look awesome with jeans and a t-shirt or OCBD once fall rolls around. Classic fisherman’s cable pattern too. This one has been around, in some version, at J. Crew for years. And it’s one of the things that hasn’t been screwed up during their period of instability. Final sale though. So, no returns. ***THE END***)

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »