Steal Alert: J. Crew Tech Pants for $24.50

When does one “wish for the swish”? One wishes for the swish when the swish in question is delivered by the J. Crew Tech pant. Because they’re so good that most will gladly put up with that all synthetic “swish swish” sound when you walk.

Now, are Banana Republic’s Core Temp (swish-free) chinos better? I think most would agree that yes, they are.

But BR’s Core Temps aren’t under $25 right now. Nor will they be under $25 anytime soon. J. Crew’s Tech pants though? Very much so.

Twenty five bucks is Old Navy/Target price level.

Available in either slim or straight fit.

These are part of a select item “Prime Time” sale event. Whatever the heck that means. Wheelhouse, summer ready colors. Two fits. Either the 484 slim (14″ leg opening) or the 770 straight (15″ leg opening). Again, they’re all synthetic, with the fabric being a mix of recycled nylon, regular non-recycled nylon, and spandex for flex and stretch.

And they’re mainline J. Crew too. Not J. Crew factory. Ships free if you log into your account or hand over your email in order to create an account.

Sale ends tomorrow, 7/14/20. Big thanks to Jerry S. for the tip.

That’s all.

Carry on.