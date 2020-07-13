Most Wanted Affordable Style – July 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Twenty bucks! Perfect for those who think the crystal/clear frames thing is kinda cool, but not sure if they can pull it off. Double points for the tortoise arms here. Those look sharp with the clear frames.

Did those things sell out in less than an hour? Good gravy they went quick. Bring ’em back! Victory has some different color schemes available, but… c’mon, that Huckberry exclusive setup is perfect. Major splurge territory. But they are really impressive in person. USA made and resoleable too.

Want. Whether it’s for workouts or just for getting hard work done in an area that you need to have a mask on. Made out of “UA Iso-Chill fabric on interior lining & ear loops feels cool to the touch for as long as you wear it.” If that’s true? Then that’s awesome. But you’ll have to wait to get one. They’re taking pre-orders right now. Ships by August 17th. Yep. More than a month out.

Thought these were a Massdrop (sorry, DROP) exclusive? Guess not. And heck, they usually go for MORE at Drop. Like, $370. Now $320 via Jomashop. Much slimmer profile than other divers. Great specs too. 200m water resistance. Swiss automatic movement.

Nice. Quite nice. Crisp, unstructured, garment washed cotton twill. Totally unstructured. Now on sale. A site-wide or extra % off sale items code would make ’em even more tempting. Will look great with lightweight chinos now, and will look dynamite with an OCBD and dark wash denim in the fall. A staple for those who like to dress up a bit, but don’t have a ton of occasion to do so.

BONUS To have been a fly on the wall at GAP inc’s corporate offices when Kanye West announced he wants to run for President.

So GAP & Kanye sign a ten year deal (ten. years.), and then a week later he goes out and tells the world he’s running for President. One must wonder if khakis were soiled at GAP corporate HQ when that news landed on their desks.

