10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Shoe Storage, Merino Tees, & More

Proof that style doesn’t have to cost a fortune. It’s our monthly list of ten picks, each individually costing less than seventy five bucks. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Keep the dust off your shoes, plus keep the scuffs off ’em too if you travel (remember when that was a thing?) and they might bang around a bit in transit. Four bucks! Also, perfect for tripping that next tier if you’re taking advantage of the current buy more/save more sale at Allen Edmonds, and what you’re eyeing up comes in just under one of the thresholds.

Has there been a better time to invest in some cool, casual, house shoes? Espadrilles might do the trick and then some. Suede here, so probably not as breezy as a canvas pair… but man do they look good.

Wool? You don’t say. Plus with that dark border, it’d look terrific sticking up out of the breast pocket on an unstructured jacket.

Terrific. Saddle style sleeves for ease of movement. 70% merino / 30% poly. No logo. Available in melange gray, black, or navy. More of a medium to heavier weight, so probably not best for total suffocating heat. Noticeably weightier than, say, icebreaker. But still, the real deal. Size shown is a Large on 5’10” 190 – 195lbs.

Our monthly book suggestion from Jeremy Anderberg, who among other things works for Art of Manliness, but also has his own terrific “What I’m reading Now” newsletter. You should sign up for it. Here’s his review: “Like many people, I’ve been trying to make sense of our current pandemic by studying up on the 1918-1920 flu pandemic that ravaged the world to the tune of at least 50 million deaths. Laura Swinney’s 2017 study, Pale Rider, was definitely the most readable and engaging of what I’ve read. Her global perspective was eye-opening and the inevitable parallels to today — found on nearly every single page — were disturbing, to say the least. While there is some hope to be found within Pale Rider’s pages, the unifying reality of pandemics is their long-term nature. It may sound bleak, but knowing that this strange time period won’t magically end come fall or winter may help you think more about the long run, which may counterintuitively alleviate some of the anxiety you’re feeling about the unknowability of things. We’re all in this together; the Spanish flu didn’t bring the world to an end and neither will COVID-19.”

“I’m not drinking O’Doul’s”. Said by every Beer Bro ever who was, up until that moment, thinking about taking a pause from drinking. And it’s understandable. O’Doul’s is… not good. THIS stuff though? This stuff is GOOD. Clean, crisp, and hoppy enough. Is it some imperial IPA? No. There’s no alcohol in it. (Okay, there’s 0.3% alcohol in it). But it is a more than fine replacement for those of us who are happy with ditching the true-beer bloat, hangovers, and flushed faces that come with throwing back a few. Especially now that beach season is here. 129 calories per 16 oz. And without the ethanol, you don’t get the anesthetic properties which would mute the normal “okay I’m full” signals from your head. Thus, 1-2 and you’re good.

This is a perfect example of our two brains: #1. The thinking brain, and #2. The emotional brain. Thinking brain is like: “Nah man, that’s a bad idea. You’re a bit clumsy sometimes and this’ll just end in stitches, or worse. Why not just play darts?” While Emotional Brain is like “GIMME THE DAMN THROWING TOMAHAWKS BAHHHHH SWISHSWISHSWISH *THUNK*” Sold by Bespoke Post. Love Bespoke Post. Love ’em. But I honestly think Thinking Brain is in the right this time.

And THIS will be what I use to look for my thumb, after I slice it off while trying to practice my throwing-axe form by twilight.

Because there are a heck of a lot worse ways to haul around your crap (like a severed thumb… to the ER). Especially if headed to the beach. The disposable white plastic grocery bag is an unfortunate look. Another pick from the AE tiered buy more save more sale. Extra 20% off happens at checkout.

Is it way too hot for dark wash denim? Yes. Is $29 an eye-popping, total steal of a price for a classic? You bet. Shown above is their athletic tapered fit. You can find those here, although they’re all but sold out at post time.

For other Best Bets under $75 from previous months, click here.