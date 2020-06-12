The Weekend Reset: Smooth Jazz, Smashed Beef, and Epic History

Got some time on your hands? Then this is the game for you . Back in the fall of 2015, I ate, slept, and breathed Witcher — I would play every day after work, and log eight hour sessions on weekends, but the game still took me six months to beat. It’s that huge. There are plenty of large, open world games these days — but the two things that really set The Witcher 3 apart are its writing and its quest design. Instead of boring fetch quests, in The Witcher 3, you will meet fascinating characters, be forced to make impossible decisions, and even go on an acid trip in a viking cave . Just be warned: once The Witcher 3 gets its hooks in you, it’ll be all you can think about until you’re done. Available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. (The Netflix series is supposed to be pretty fun, too.)

Hot damn, this movie is good. Featuring knockout performances from Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Topher Grace, and most of all, John David Washington (who also stars in the upcoming Christopher Nolan blockbuster Tenet), BlacKkKlansman is a bonkers, rollicking tale of a black detective in the 1970s who manages to go undercover in the KKK. This is a movie that is both riotously funny and absolutely heart wrenching, a film that has as much to say about America in 2020 as it has to say about America in 1973. Streams free on HBO/HBO Max or via Amazon.

About the author: Michael Robin is an LA-based television writer. When he’s not working away on his latest pilot script, you can find him scuba diving, hosting Shabbat dinners, or goofing off with his goldendoodle, Biggie Lebowski.