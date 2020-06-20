The Weekend Reset: On Presidents, Vigilantes, and Sandwiches

Spike Lee’s latest, released digitally last week, is a heist film set in Vietnam that looks like a perfect combination of Apocalypse Now and Ocean’s Eleven set to a soundtrack of Marvin Gaye and funk and soul and full of passion and big ideas. No surprise: the critics love it. Streams free on Netflix.

MAKE: Sandwiches.

Back in March and April, when I had all of the time in the world, I was cooking practically every lunch and dinner from scratch — I had the time then to whip up soufflés and Japanese oyakodon and bean stews on random Tuesdays and think nothing of it. But in the last few weeks, I’ve gotten slammed with work. Enter: ye humble Sandwich. Sandwiches are a perfect way to give myself efficient, delicious food. Rather than a recipe, I offer a few basic precepts of the Sandwich: