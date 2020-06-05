The Weekend Reset: Grow some Green, Run the Jewels 4, & More

If you are wrestling with what to do in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder (beyond donating to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and other charities), reading this book is one place to start. A memoir written in the form of a letter to his son, Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me digs deep into the history of race and systemic racism in this country as well as the emotional experience of growing up black in contemporary America. I read this four years ago, in the aftermath of the murders of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile, and found it deeply affecting. Coates is a master wordsmith and intellectual, but it is his personal stories that rocked me the most.

WATCH: 13th Featuring everyone from Newt Gingrich to Corey Booker, Ava DuVernay’s film 13th is a searing, bipartisan indictment of mass incarceration in America. Through a compelling mix of data, interviews, archival footage, and personal stories, DuVernay breaks down how our criminal justice system targets and criminalizes black youth, even when they’ve done nothing wrong, and locks them up for years. A harrowing, challenging, and absolutely vital documentary, and one that provides a necessary context to our current moment. Streams free on YouTube or also on Netflix.