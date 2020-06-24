The Dappered Space: Bringing the outdoors in.

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

There has been plenty of research done at this point that correlates a connection to nature with better health. Our sensory factors were designed for the stuff. That’s why bringing elements of the outdoors in can create a soothing environment that might help calm nerves and spark creativity. And depending on your allergies, you may not want to bring the actual outdoors in, but you can at least bring the look of it in. Here are some picks to help you do that.

The pattern on the barrel of this chair is reminiscent of giraffes, butterfly wings, or leaf veins. A conversation piece for sure, and lots of positive reviews on Joss & Main. Or hey, if you’re into the whole palm print trend, there’s this.

Handmade in Texas by artist Steven Truong, these bookends are laser cut from pine and baltic birch plywood. An easy way to add some majesty to your bookshelf and support Made in the USA art.

Not only will these protect your furniture, they are a fine example of the beauty of nature. Sold through Amazon, and if you scroll through the customer images you’ll see all the variations that you’ll possibly end up with.

Not a difficult puzzle by any means, but the variations in shade give it an interesting look, and owls are just cool.

For nautical or naturalist themed decor, this table would fit right in and really set the tone for a room. Sold by Luxe Decor, which I’ve never had experience with. Spendy.

From Good & Well Supply Company, and sold via Huckberry. Candles that incorporate natural, woodsy scents are an easy way to invoke the great outdoors indoors. Close your eyes, smell the pine, and take a moment to relax. If you want to shop the entire National Park collection, check out Good & Well directly. Update: looks like these are all sold out on Huckberry, but you can purchase it and others directly from Good & Well.

This rug reminds me of the inside of a geode, or patterns on the earth as seen from above. The addition of a little blue in with the grey is a nice touch, but it’s also offered in a beautiful blue version as well.

You’ve seen the tumbler glasses from this company mentioned on this site before. Those are good for summertime drinks like a gin & tonic, but a lighter bodied ale can truly hit the spot on a hot summer day. And mountains in the bottom of your glass can inspire vacation reveries that can lead to an actual vacation!

And here’s another mountain vacation fantasy inspiring piece that is not only functional, but decorative. Sold by Wild North Creations on Etsy.

Himalayan salt lamps are known in the wellness world for the negative ions they discharge into the air, which attach to positively charged particles and weight them down. Regardless of that, when turned on the low, mellow glow is really relaxing.

If your decor leans more elegant, these window panels will add a bit of nature in a subdued way. Available in 6 colors through Target.

If you’re O.K. with the long game, this looks like it could be fun. It typically takes anywhere from 4 to 6 months to first harvest, thus the long game. But this invites some woodsy nature directly into your home.

Slowly watch the night sky take shape as you work your way through this 500 piece puzzle. Without too much variation in the photo, this one could be more of a challenge.

When it comes to nature photography you really can’t go wrong with Ansel Adams. A master of his craft, Adams is known for his images of the American West, and was an environmentalist and conservationist. It’s pretty amazing what being handed a camera in Yosemite National Park at the age of 12 can spark.

Grouped with the right wall decor, these metal birds can add a decorative, naturalistic accent. These little birds are eye catching, and reminiscent of the swallows you might see in sailor tattoos. Yes, I am telling you to put a bird on it.

You’re going to want to put a plant in this, whether real or faux, to complete the look. Or you could add something like grapewood to create a wild look. Anyway, the clean lines and simplicity of this planter will work in a lot of scenarios.

This is definitely a big splurge, seeing that a dollar store spoon could get the same job done. But there’s just something about adding wood to a utensil that gives it that naturalistic vibe. Same can be said for this mug, or this dough scraper. It’s also kind of cool that the scoop itself is cast iron, which easily brings camping to mind.

A fun way to add some green indoors, and if you actually live in a area with mild winters, perhaps this will bear some fruit for you at some point in the future.

Made for outdoor use, but can totally be used indoors. If you have a chest at the foot of your bed, a couple of these might create some softer seating. Or you can just have them ready to pull out for a gathering where your guest list is larger than your available seating.

The reviews of this lamp on this company’s website are nothing but stellar. Obviously you have to like this sort of thing, but all reviews talk about how relaxing it is to watch, kind of like the real thing. Would make a great gift for a kid, or the sea lover in your life.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.