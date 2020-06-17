Style Scenario: Airy, Chambray, and Nothing over $100

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Summer is here. Time to lighten up the colors and the fabrics. Patterned short sleeve button downs are popular once again this year. Here we’re pairing one with the texture and airiness of chambray pants. Perfect for a hot day when you want to look more put together than what wearing a pair of shorts could offer.

The Shirt: Amazon Goodthreads Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Printed Poplin Shirt in White Anchor – $25. Or, whatever well fitting short sleeve poplin you happen to prefer. Here the uniform, subtle anchors add a little order to the look, while the texture of the chambray pants is a little more varied and chaotic. A super loud shirt (which this isn’t) with chambray pants might be a little too much on the eyes. Maybe.

The Watch: Seiko SNDC31 Classic Stainless Steel Chronograph Watch – $99. Adds a little retro class to the outfit.

The Sunglasses: Huckberry Weekenders in Tortoise – $45. Affordable. Polarized. Good looking tortoise pattern.

The Pants: GAP Blue Chambray Cotton/Linen Khakis in Slim Fit – $45ish. Perfect summertime casual pants. Lightweight, breezy, and a bit of texture. Need a fit with a little more room? I hear you. J. Crew has straight fit chambray pants. Spendy, but they go on sale a lot.

The Belt: GAP Stretch Webbed Belt – $20ish. ’tis the season for webbed belts. This’ll do fine. Stretch in case you have an extra scoop on that ice cream cone.

The Socks: Bombas Merino Blend No-shows – $14. Seamleses toe. “Contour” construction. AND they’re merino blend. Terrific. Fingers crossed these “stay up” when you wear them and don’t slide under your heel like far too many no-shows do. Should keep your feet cool and comfortable thanks to that merino blend.

The Shoes: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Sawyer Nubuck Sneakers – $59.96 ($99.95). Perforated sides, neutral nubuck, and a white contrast sole. Plus they’re on sale and ship and return for free.