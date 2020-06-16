Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: J. Crew Tech Shorts are down to $20

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

J. Crew 9″ Tech Short – $20 ($69.50)

Super lightweight. Breathable. No scrunchy elastic waistband. Yes, they “swish swish” because they’re all synthetic, but you wear them once and you’ll be hard pressed to go back to a standard cotton short in severe heat and humidity. And now they’re twenty bucks.

Made from 65% recycled nylon. Terrific stretch and ease of movement. Usually these things go for around $40 when 40% off. That’s what I’ve personally paid in the past. But now they’re twenty bucks, as they’ve maxed out the “up to 70% off” discount during a small selection “best sellers” event. Same event that has the unsuits at half off. Somehow I missed the shorts during the original scroll.

Size shown at the very top of the post is the 9″ inseam option with a 34 waist on 5’10” / 200. That was last year, and those were a touch big on me. At present, I’m down closer to 190 lbs (if not a little less due to lockdown/not-eating-at-restaurants) and a brand new pair of 32 fits me perfect. Bottom line, they might run a touch big.

Big thanks to Jeff P. for the tip!

Filed Under: Clothing Tagged With:

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »