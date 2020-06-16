Steal Alert: J. Crew Tech Shorts are down to $20

Super lightweight. Breathable. No scrunchy elastic waistband. Yes, they “swish swish” because they’re all synthetic, but you wear them once and you’ll be hard pressed to go back to a standard cotton short in severe heat and humidity. And now they’re twenty bucks.

Made from 65% recycled nylon. Terrific stretch and ease of movement. Usually these things go for around $40 when 40% off. That’s what I’ve personally paid in the past. But now they’re twenty bucks, as they’ve maxed out the “up to 70% off” discount during a small selection “best sellers” event. Same event that has the unsuits at half off. Somehow I missed the shorts during the original scroll.

Size shown at the very top of the post is the 9″ inseam option with a 34 waist on 5’10” / 200. That was last year, and those were a touch big on me. At present, I’m down closer to 190 lbs (if not a little less due to lockdown/not-eating-at-restaurants) and a brand new pair of 32 fits me perfect. Bottom line, they might run a touch big.

Big thanks to Jeff P. for the tip!