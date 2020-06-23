Dappered

Steal Alert: Citizen Nighthawk & Invicta Automatic Diver One Day Deals on Amazon

By |

Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” is underway (what they’re running instead of the postponed annual Prime Day) and, uh… well…

mneh.

It’s underwhelming. Bit of a flop really.

But today they launched a new, separate, one day watch-sale, and it features two favorites; the Citizen Nighthawk and the Invicta Pro Diver Automatic, both at noticeably reduced prices:

Citizen Nighthawk Eco-Drive – $151.99 ($190)

Citizen Nighthawk | Dappered.com

One of the best values in watches available. Classic pilot watch styling, a GMT hand (so you can tell the time across separate time zones), and the movement is Citizen’s very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. The Nighthawk also features one of the best bracelets you can find on a watch (well!) under $500. It has solid end-links, and a very secure precision machined clasp with a diver’s safety on it. Prices on these have jumped on Amazon in recent months. Well into the $200s. While Jomashop usually has ’em for $190. Today? Amazon has them for $150.

 

Invicta Pro Diver Automatic – $57.99 ($85)

Invicta Pro Automatic

Bit of a legend, this. Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Nice stainless steel band and case. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. 40mm case dial. Also looks great on a NATO strap. I still truly believe that high end Swiss watch makers should subsidize Invicta’s production of this particular watch. It’s a gateway drug if there ever was one.

Big thanks to Brian W. and Mathew H. for the tips here!

That’s all.

Carry on.

