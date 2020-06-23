Steal Alert: Citizen Nighthawk & Invicta Automatic Diver One Day Deals on Amazon

Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” is underway (what they’re running instead of the postponed annual Prime Day) and, uh… well…

mneh.

It’s underwhelming. Bit of a flop really.

But today they launched a new, separate, one day watch-sale, and it features two favorites; the Citizen Nighthawk and the Invicta Pro Diver Automatic, both at noticeably reduced prices:

One of the best values in watches available. Classic pilot watch styling, a GMT hand (so you can tell the time across separate time zones), and the movement is Citizen’s very popular, very accurate, solar powered quartz Eco-Drive movement. The Nighthawk also features one of the best bracelets you can find on a watch (well!) under $500. It has solid end-links, and a very secure precision machined clasp with a diver’s safety on it. Prices on these have jumped on Amazon in recent months. Well into the $200s. While Jomashop usually has ’em for $190. Today? Amazon has them for $150.

Bit of a legend, this. Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Nice stainless steel band and case. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. 40mm case dial. Also looks great on a NATO strap. I still truly believe that high end Swiss watch makers should subsidize Invicta’s production of this particular watch. It’s a gateway drug if there ever was one.

Big thanks to Brian W. and Mathew H. for the tips here!

That’s all.

Carry on.