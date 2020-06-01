Most Wanted Affordable Style – June 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Yes, the old SKX line is more robust. No this one doesn’t have a screw down crown. But it hacks, it hand winds, that script “Automatic” looks terrific, and the bracelet is allegedly the real deal. They really nailed all the style points for a robust looking dive style watch. Full review here. Could be a terrific summer companion. Usually goes for around $200 at Macy’s with their various codes and promos.

Looks like it’d be perfect for the heat. Wear with white jeans or chinos with a white dress shirt for a bright summertime super simple look, or throw it over a polo with some saturated chinos for something easier but still contemporary.

Speaking of the heat. Campari is kinda the perfect summertime booze. It’s super flavorful, and relatively low alcohol, so simply by adding soda water to it (I prefer mine on the rocks) you’re in business… without getting blotto. And then there’s the Americano or Negroni. For those who want to skip booze completely? Lyre’s Italian Orange Non-Alcoholic spirit is a weirdly faithful ethanol free version of Campari. It is really good.

Well, here we are. Alternatively you could carry a stick with you. Or just not worry that much. This seems like a good option for those that do worry, and don’t want to carry a stick with them. Designed for opening doors, punching in numbers on a keypad, elevators, etc. Copper Alloy is antimicrobial AND it looks cool. Kapow! Self checkout again!

Summer suede. Funny thing about suede shoes, they look awesome in the summer… but they also look great in the fall with dark denim, textured sweaters, and sportcoats. True oxford wingtip here. Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. A serious shoe that can’t be taken too seriously because they’re suede. Seriously.

“My story is a fairytale of excess, and in every fairytale there is evil and darkness, but you overcome it with light. I want every person I come across – the stranger on the street, the church member in the pew next to me – to feel love.” – Andre Leon Talley, as told to The Guardian. The man has more wattage than Ma Bell. With half a century in the fashion industry, Andre Leon Talley is one of the world’s foremost practitioners of the (sometimes martial) art of high fashion, and veteran of all that comes with covering it. Maybe you don’t have much in common with the long time editor-at-large of Anna Wintour’s Vogue. Or maybe you do. Seems like everyone will be utterly gripped by his story. And that’s proof of his magic.

