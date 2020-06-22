Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Suits for $210, Ledbury’s Select Summer Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Spier & Mackay: 25% off all Sale Suits, Sportcoats, Etc. w/ SALE25
- Medium Gray Sharkskin Super 120s Wool Suit – $209.25 ($328)
- Bright Navy Super 130s Wool Suit – $284.25 ($448)
- Light Heather Gray Super 110s Wool Suit – $224.99 ($348)
- Blue Check Super 120’s Wool Sportcoat – $209.25 ($328)
- Medium Gray Super 120s Wool Suit – $209.25 ($328)
- Midnight Navy Super 130s Tuxedo – $299.25 ($498)
This is quietly one of the better suit sales of the year. It’s weird how it hasn’t gotten more traction. I think it’s because it’s a bit hard to navigate (the link in their promo email goes to an odd, very limited page), and at first glance it looks like all of it is final sale? But it’s not. Examples above. Lots of sizes available too. I mean, half canvas all-wool bemberg-lined suits from their core line for $210? Good grief. Deal expires today, 6/22.
#2. Amazon: The Big Style Sale is live
- Goodthreads Men’s 9″ Inseam Comfort Stretch Linen Cotton Short – $19.33 ($25)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Linen Cotton Shirt – $14.63 ($22.50) multiple colors/patterns
- Goodthreads Men’s Athletic-Fit 5-Pocket Comfort Stretch Chino Pant – $16.98 ($30)
- Goodthreads Men’s Standard-fit Seersucker Blazer – $21.75 ($35)
- Amazon Brand – Goodthreads Men’s Standard-Fit Long-Sleeve Dobby Shirt – $13.45 ($19.50)
- Amazon Brand – 206 Collective Men’s Suede Oxford – $19.20 (protip: don’t expect much out of $20 shoes)
Prime Day has been postponed, but this “Big Style Sale” is an attempt to keep you and I interested. Predictably, it’s a pretty chaotic blend of… well, the chaotic blend of style stuff that Amazon carries. So yeah. Bit of a weird mess. But the daily deals page has some weirldy inexpensive stuff from their brand Goodthreads.
#3. DSW: 50% off select Dress Shoes w/ FANCYFEET
- Made in Italy Mercanti Fiorentini Medallion Cap Toe Oxfords – $79.99 ($159.99)
- Aldo Knaggs Cap Toe Blucher – $44.99 ($89.99)
- Aston Grey Kedaeri Double Monks – $39.99 ($79.99)
- Cole Haan Feathercraft Grand Suede Blucher – $64.99 ($129.99)
- Johnston & Murphy Everette Single Monks – $54.99 ($109.99)
- Johnston & Murphy Maslow Cap Toe Oxfords – $54.99 ($109.99)
Not the widest selection, but in regards to the basics of dress shoes, most styles seem to be covered. Brogues, Bluchers, Bucks, and Single Monks. Code expires today, 6/22.
BONUS Ledbury: Up to 40% off select items Summer Sale event
- The Lavender Carrington Windowpane Dress Shirt – $79 ($135)
- The Light Blue Crestwood Heather Windowpane Dress Shirt – $79 ($135)
- The Blue Carrington Windowpane Dress Shirt – $79 ($135)
- The Blue Buckley Performance Gingham Casual Shirt – $79 ($125)
- The Blue Dearborn Dot Dress Shirt – $79 ($125)
- The Dark Blue Watkins Check Casual Shirt – $79 ($135)
Ledbury stuff isn’t cheap! But man it’s nice. So when they run a sale of any kind, a lot of us sit up and notice. Not a huge selection of items here, but still worth a look for those who are Ledbury Curious and or established Ledbury Fans who want to save a few bucks.
Also worth a mention…
- Gustin: They’re running a summer stock event. No waiting. This is stuff they have on hand, although sizes and selection might be scattered.
- Hill City: 30% off site-wide.
- Banana Republic: Cardmembers get 52% off (40% off + Extra 20% off) w/ the code BRC20