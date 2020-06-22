Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier Suits for $210, Ledbury’s Select Summer Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Spier & Mackay: 25% off all Sale Suits, Sportcoats, Etc. w/ SALE25

This is quietly one of the better suit sales of the year. It’s weird how it hasn’t gotten more traction. I think it’s because it’s a bit hard to navigate (the link in their promo email goes to an odd, very limited page), and at first glance it looks like all of it is final sale? But it’s not. Examples above. Lots of sizes available too. I mean, half canvas all-wool bemberg-lined suits from their core line for $210? Good grief. Deal expires today, 6/22.

 

#2. Amazon: The Big Style Sale is live

Prime Day has been postponed, but this “Big Style Sale” is an attempt to keep you and I interested. Predictably, it’s a pretty chaotic blend of… well, the chaotic blend of style stuff that Amazon carries. So yeah. Bit of a weird mess. But the daily deals page has some weirldy inexpensive stuff from their brand Goodthreads.

 

#3. DSW: 50% off select Dress Shoes w/ FANCYFEET

Not the widest selection, but in regards to the basics of dress shoes, most styles seem to be covered. Brogues, Bluchers, Bucks, and Single Monks. Code expires today, 6/22.

 

BONUS  Ledbury: Up to 40% off select items Summer Sale event

Ledbury stuff isn’t cheap! But man it’s nice. So when they run a sale of any kind, a lot of us sit up and notice. Not a huge selection of items here, but still worth a look for those who are Ledbury Curious and or established Ledbury Fans who want to save a few bucks.

 

Also worth a mention…

