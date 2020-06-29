Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Rancourt’s Wholesale, Charles Tyrwhitt End of Season, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Charles Tyrwhitt: End of Season Sale + Extra 5% off w/ SALEX5
- Navy Slim Fit Sharkskin Travel Suit Separates – $217.55 ($549)
- Wool Linen Check Suit Separates – $236.55 ($499 )
- Light Grey Slim Fit Sharkskin Travel Suit – $217.55 ($549)
- White Classic Collar Non-Iron Dash Weave Shirt – $33.01
- Sky Spread Collar Non-Iron Prince Of Wales Check Shirt – $28.26
- Sky & White Button-Down Collar Non-Iron Stripe Shirt – $28.26
- Blue Check 67% Wool 29% Cotton 4% Poly Sportcoat – $189.05 ($399)
- Slim Fit Aubergine Stretch Herringbone Unlined 62% Polyester 24% Wool 14% Cotton Sportcoat – $189.05 ($399)
- Green & Blue Tyrwhitt Gent Check Wool Jacket – $189.05 ($399) also shown at top of post
No, 5% isn’t a big number. But Charles Tyrwhitt doesn’t do big numbers for their codes. This sale though, is about as good as it gets for them in terms of the discounting you’ll see on the site. And then knock a little extra off with the SALEX5 code. Shipping can be steep, and returns will cost you $8.95. So probably best for fellas who are already fans of CT. Big thanks to Jeff M. for the tip!
#2. Rancourt: 2nd Round Wholesale Pre-Order/Crowdfunding options
- Made in the USA Gilman Camp-moc – $150 FINAL? ($250)
- Made in the USA Classic Ranger-moc – $150 FINAL? ($250)
- Made in the USA Read Boat Shoe – $150 FINAL? ($250)
- Made in the USA Court Classic 2.0 Low – $170 FINAL? ($280)
- Made in the USA Acadia Chukka – $175 FINAL? ($280)
- Made in the USA Beefroll Penny Loafers – $180 FINAL? ($295)
An update since this was a late addition to the Thursday Handful. But some of you may be seeing this for the first time, so, know that it’s a bit complicated. Rancourt has announced that they’re dropping some (not all, some) models to wholesale pricing just to keep their USA based workers, well… working. And so far? Its been a success. But it’s a pre-order model, and round 1 is already in the books. Round 2 is underway. Now it appears you can ask for an exchange (probably no returns since it’s pre-order), but… who knows if they’ll be able to facilitate exchanges at that time, with so much stock on the way out and not as much back in? Also, the timetable is longer now that this is round two. 12-16 weeks. They expect to start shipping approx. Sep. 15th, 2020. So know that too. Big thanks to Chris P. for the tip on this one.
#3. Billy Reid: Summer Pop-Up FINAL Sale
- Made in Italy Cotton Linen Contrast Stitch V-neck – $68.50 FINAL ($195)
- Made in the USA Double Dye Jacket – $206 FINAL ($295)
- Made in Italy Linen Wool Sportcoat – $198.50 FINAL ($495)
- Made in Italy Double Monk Straps – $197.50 FINAL ($395)
- Cotton Linen 5-Pockets – $92.50 FINAL ($185)
- Made in Italy Anderson Chukkas – $198.50 FINAL ($495)
Haven’t seen price reductions like this at Billy Reid in quite sometime. Usually they keep the reins pretty tight on any sort of discounts. Lots of made in Italy and Made in the USA stuff. Southern flare, and incredibly well made. All final sale though, so, it’s a risk.
BONUS Huckberry: Polarized “Cruisers” Sunglasses – $25 ($35)
Cheap! Total will be $30 out the door if you just get these, being that shipping under $75 will run you five bucks. But yeah. Cheap! Big thanks to Nate M. for the tip.
BONUS II Spier & Mackay: 25% off all Sportcoats w/ JACKET25
- Navy Washed Cotton Sportcoat – $148.50 ($198)
- Green Washed Cotton Sportcoat – $148.50 ($198)
- Olive Irish Linen Sportcoat – $224.20 ($278)
- Navy Hopsack Wool Blazer – $262.40 ($328) review here
- Grey 60% Linen & 40% Wool Sportcoat – $283.50 ($378)
Not bad, especially when applied to those new washed cotton sportcoats. Also works on their super-wheelhouse navy hopsack wool blazer. Standby for a style scenario featuring that thing later on today.
Also worth a mention…
- Nisolo: Extra 15% off their select item summer sale w/ STAYCATION
- Ledbury: Extra 30% off their summer sale items w/ SUMMERTIME
- Todd Snyder: They’ve added more items to their summer sale event.
- Hill City: 30% off site-wide.
- Nordstrom Rack: Extra 40% off Select FINAL SALE Men’s Shoes/Clothes.
- GAP: Extra 50% off their sale section w/ PERK