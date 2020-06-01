Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Lightweight Chambray Pants, A Summer Beater Chronograph for $47, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

A mighty fine summer beater chrono, now down to $47. Usually the chronos go for closer to $70 or $80? Either a greenish olive dial, black dial, or grey dial to choose from. Just a warning that most will want to swap out the strap. Full review can be found here.

Skip the logos with the polos, and stick with their retro inspired and simple solid stretch cotton polos. They really are super comfortable. They’re mostly cotton, so they’ll feel like it, but the stretch is impressive and so is the styling. Big fan of the piped polos. Especially for half off. Usually these things are stuck at 40% off when they run a sale.

UPDATE: Sorry guys, this one ended overnight. I didn’t see an expiration date on the promo, and it looks like yesterday was the last day. Thanks to Michael G. and Scott T. for the heads up here. They are now doing an extra 50% off clearance though. These chukkas drop to $39.99.

Not a monster selection, but some of their Kenton line shoes and their chambray chinos are getting the cut. Those ludlow line suede tassel loafers are just about sold out at post time though. Bummer. Also. Leopard Print Jacket.

More Timex. This time direct through the brand. Picks above are limited to models that don’t seem to trickle down to 3rd party or gray market dealers, and thus, would be tough to find anywhere for a significant discount.

Not just sneakers. Their dress shoes, boots, even plenty of their super fancy “Golden Fleece” line. Still miss them carrying Allen Edmonds, but, well, thems the breaks.

Also worth a mention…