Steal Alert(?) – Select UltraBoosts $106 at END

END extra 15% off sale =  Select adidas Ultra Boost – $106.25 ($180)

Listen. Some of us just don’t “get” these things. I (the Joe guy) don’t “get” the Ultraboost love. Like, I can see why guys would like them. But adore them? It’s lost on me. Although stylistically not similar, at all, these seem like the new Nike Killshot in my own personal world. But thankfully, this website isn’t about my own personal world. Huzzah! So I’ll let our guy Jason (who does love UltraBoosts) handle this:

“Cushion for days, and a tightly knitted single-piece upper provides form-fitting comfort without being constricting. My favorite sneaker for running errands or simply running. There might not be a better time to hit the pavement for a jog.”

Well there you go.

On sale, and now an additional 15% off at checkout thanks to the promo (no code needed) which END is running.

Shipping is pricey. $10 for FedEx Priority shipping, unless you trip the steep $250 free shipping threshold. But that’s because they ship from the UK. Thankfully that shipping speed is usually… pretty speedy. And again, being that they ship from the UK returns would be an expensive pain.

So, probably best for those who already know and love UltraBoosts and want to add a pair to the stable.

Sized in UK sizes. So don’t screw that up. Use that size conversion chart.

You’re all weirdos.

And I love you.

That’s all.

Carry on.

 

