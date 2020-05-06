Dappered

Steal Alert: J. Crew’s Quiet Up to 50% off Summer Shoe Sale

By

J. Crew: 23% – 50% off Summer Shoes

J. Crew is running two offers right now. First is 35% off select full price with SALEAWAY. The second offer is an additional 50% off select sale items with the same code.

Nowhere do they mention that they’re doing a shoe sale. Code won’t stack of course (easy there vultures), but some of these shoes appear to be brand new to their warm weather lineup for 2020?

Beats me guys. This might be the new norm for them.

Those gray suede bucks have appeared in years past. But not so far this year (if memory serves). The Greats are made in Italy. Those lug sole boat shoes? Never seen ’em before. And the white wingtips are certainly something (and obviously not everyone’s icy cup of mint julep.)

I don’t know how or why or who came up with the discounts and decided to apply them to shoes that appear to be brand new arrivals. But, here we are.

That’s all.

Carry on.

