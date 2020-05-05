Steal Alert: Extra 60% off Banana Republic Sale Items

To quote Ozzy Osbourne:

It’s a raid.

BR stacked up their sale section recently, and they’ve now knocked an additional 60% off those already marked down prices. There ARE final sale items scattered about, so be careful with those. No returns there. But there’s plenty that can be returned. And while this feels like a true clearance with some items down to only extreme sizes left, there’s still a good amount that’s kicking around with a good size selection. For now. Off we go with the picks…

What is that, a micro hopsack? Nice. Italian Marzotto wool. Peak lapels are a nice change of pace too, and it’s good to see that they aren’t battleship wide either. Usually the suggestion would be to stick to Suitsupply or Spier (especially when Spier is doing 25% off all suits with the code SUIT25)… but for $160? All right then. Note that the jacket is a ONE BUTTON style. Which is a bit rare, but I don’t think anyone will notice or care. It’s a bit fashion forward, but why not?

84% cotton, 14% modal, 2% spandex. Lots of potential here. Wear with lightweight chinos or linen pants now, and then dark denim in the fall. Cotton/Modal/Spandex blend. Just half lined in the back. Could be a real winner. 4.6/5 stars after 30 reviews. Final sale though, so no returns.

How much? Thirty five bucks. Nifty. Not final sale either. Slim fit here.

Even better! Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10″/200lbs.

Micro prints are a fun way to break out of the solids, stripes, and checks rut (unless you’re just fine in that rut, then more power to you… and me). Warm weather usually leads to more experimentation with patterns and colors anyway, so, now’s a solid time to not wear a solid shirt.

A steal at this price. All kinds or right. A little sleeker and a little more structure than a desert boot. Plus, the lack of a crepe sole makes them easier to dress up a touch. Super versatile.

For every action there’s an equal and opposite reaction, right? So we all got our slick, clean, white sneakers. Here’s that opposite reaction. Slick in some parts, but soft suede in others, charcoal sneakers. Physics! Embrace it!

A 64% polyester, 34% rayon, 2% spandex blend, which usually means no-go, but that sorta mix can work in sweatshirt-y like material. Which I’m thinking that’s precisely what they’re going for here. Could be a perfect, super inexpensive, spring jacket/extra layer.

A newish addition to the Banana Republic denim arsenal. More than a few colors/washes to pick from. In person review with the slim fit can be found over here.

Summer is always a good time to slim down that E.D.C. (Every Day Carry) load. This thing is slim, modern, and… twelve bucks.

Slim black jeans for all the rockers and cool kids. Thankfully, there’s a bit of variation to the wash, so they aren’t a full saturated Wrangler “these are ma formal dungarees” cowboy look.

Because sometimes you just need a slim fit check dress shirt. And… GREEN!

An alternative to the denim jacket. Why? Because some of us wear jeans a lot, and we get scared of “double denim.” Lightly insulated. 4-way stretch. Super limited sizes on this one.

A blue sportcoat with a bit of a pattern to it? On THIS website? No kidding. Cotton blend fabric is made by Italy’s Profilo mill. Fully lined, so, might not be the best option for when it gets real hot.

They still have these? I thought they were long gone. Budget Higgins Mills. That’s what those are. Limited sizes left on brown leather.

HIT THE MUSIC FRANKIE BABY:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Please stick with the video until you get to the terrific lyrics at 1:34. Words matter. That’s poetry my friends.)

Annnd the headliner. Full review here. Size 9, 9.5, 10, 10.5, and 12 available at post time.

The extra 60% off sale items deal at BR is set to expire tomorrow, 5/6/20. Now, who stole the Keeshka?