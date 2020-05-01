Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: Bonobos Washed Chino Shorts are 50% off at Nordstrom

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Bonobos Washed Chino Shorts in 7″ or 9″ inseam – $39 ($78)

First, a point of order: Nordstrom is running an extra 25% off clearance items event right now. But sizes and selection are super picked over in that section. I looked. It’s a true clearance. I’m not gonna waste everyone’s time with it, but for mega deal hunters, it might be worth a glance. Prices are as marked. Just be prepared to be let down on the size selection front.

Second, these shorts aren’t in that sale. Sizes are pretty good at post time. So is color selection. But they aren’t cheap. Yet they ship and return for free, come in the famous Bonobos fit, and are made out of their loved-by-many 98% cotton, 2% spandex, stretch washed chino fabric.

Again, forty bucks for shorts isn’t cheap. But forty bucks for Bonobos shorts? Pretty good.

It might be worth checking in direct at Bonobos too, being that they’ve got some colors on FINAL sale (and an additional 50% off w/ the code STAYHANDSOME, so… $19!). But stock over there is limited.

Got all that?

Should I bold some more stuff for emphasis?

You sure?

Okay. That’s all.

Carry on.

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With: , ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »