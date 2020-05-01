Steal Alert: Bonobos Washed Chino Shorts are 50% off at Nordstrom

First, a point of order: Nordstrom is running an extra 25% off clearance items event right now. But sizes and selection are super picked over in that section. I looked. It’s a true clearance. I’m not gonna waste everyone’s time with it, but for mega deal hunters, it might be worth a glance. Prices are as marked. Just be prepared to be let down on the size selection front.

Second, these shorts aren’t in that sale. Sizes are pretty good at post time. So is color selection. But they aren’t cheap. Yet they ship and return for free, come in the famous Bonobos fit, and are made out of their loved-by-many 98% cotton, 2% spandex, stretch washed chino fabric.

Again, forty bucks for shorts isn’t cheap. But forty bucks for Bonobos shorts? Pretty good.

It might be worth checking in direct at Bonobos too, being that they’ve got some colors on FINAL sale (and an additional 50% off w/ the code STAYHANDSOME, so… $19!). But stock over there is limited.

Got all that?

Should I bold some more stuff for emphasis?

You sure?

Okay. That’s all.

Carry on.