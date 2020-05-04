Most Wanted Affordable Style – May 2020

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Crown & Buckle’s supreme NATO straps are a noticeable, big step above the competition. They’re soft but still substantial. The hardware is nothing short of excellent. And the edges don’t cut into your skin or feel rough/unfinished. And this desert tan stripe gives off a subtle, warm/hot weather look. It looks especially good on black dial divers. Available in multiple widths.

The Ray-Ban Clubmaster is iconic, but they’re spendy. And a bit dinky, depending on the size of your head. These are a more generous 53mm size (good for medium to large-ish sized faces/heads), still deliver that frameless bottom look, and cost noticeably less. Final sale though, being that they’re on deep discount at Massdrop.

Style is about as heritage as it gets, no? Check out those hands. And that font. 38mm diameter should please those who like the more “classically” sized watch trend. 24 hour time is shown on the inner part of the dial. 21-jewel automatic movement with a 42 hour power reserve. Seems to have hit the interwebz for purchase pretty recently. On sale via Macy’s.

I know, I know. NOT cheap. A hundred bucks for chinos isn’t what many of us would call “affordable.” These are, admittedly, a splurge. Fingers crossed for a sale (although they don’t do many on F&T). Made in the USA in an athletic tapered fit that should please more than a few. 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Only comes in a 32 inseam (or 33 inseam once you get north of a 36 waist), so be prepared to cuff or get them tailored if you’re not on the super tall side. Too spendy? Just get some core temps and call it good.

These might exist between that lightweight/flexible knit-feel, and true support. Some knit sneakers feel like a sprained ankle waiting to happen. Maybe not here? I trust Asics. I’ve been running, kickboxing, and lifting in the Gel Kayano for years. And so far, so great. More than a few times I’ve run/jumped/propelled myself off a curb/picnic table/stegosaurus, landed awkwardly, and thought “I should have torn ligaments.” Nope. Not so far at least. Now, these aren’t the Kayano, but in regards to a lighter weight/lighter duty shoe? These might do the trick. There appears to be supporting panels that run along the border of the shoe. So maybe, just maybe these will lean more “shoe” and less “sock on a platform.” Big fan of that black and tan (and bright orange) scheme too.

It’ll change your life. Spending more time at home means you start to realize, quick, just how much mess you (and your pack) create on a day-to-day basis. Especially if you live in a smaller space. So if you’re feeling sluggish and crappy about your surroundings, make them less crappy by cleaning them up. This thing is perfect for keeping up on messes. Don’t let your space go to hell by waiting for big weekend deep cleans. The Dyson is easy to wield, it’s battery powered, and both settings (high = extended run, max = whirlwind all out power) do a great job. Spendy, but honestly worth it. “Inch by inch, life’s a cinch.” Indeed. This might be the official vacuum of that philosophy.

